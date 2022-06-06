The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, June 6, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Tonight Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. The 9 a.m. is a regular business meeting, with a busy agenda. The commission is expected to approve a six-year agreement with the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles, allowing Flagler County government to run driver’s license checks on current or potential employees. The commission will approve this year’s distribution ratios of revenue from the local option gas tax (72 percent to Palm Coast, 21 percent to the county, 4 percent to Flagler Beach, 3 percent to Bunnell, 0.3 percent to Beverly beach). It’s on the consent agenda, the portion of the agenda the commission usually approves wholesale unless a commissioner pulls an item for discussion, but commissioners are also expected to approve the state Department of Transportation’s priority list for Flagler County roads through 2028. The commission will consider hiring Ajax, the same contractor now building the Sheriff’s Operations Center, to build a $16 million library across the street. The library would be completed by ay 2024. Notably, the commission will consider a final plat for what used to be called The Gardens project on John Anderson Highway, now called Veranda Bay. This application regards 56 lots in Phase 1, over 90 acres. See the full agenda here. The commission’s 1 p.m. meeting is for another goal-setting session. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets in special session at 5 p.m. at City Hall for possible action regarding the Waste Water Treatment Plant Strategic Action Plan. See City Manager William Whitson’s memo to the commission regarding the meeting amnd the discussion, here.

Ponce Preserve Development in Palm Coast’s P-Section: A neighborhood meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway, hosted by the developer of a 74 single-family home development off Ponce De Leon Drive and Point Pleasant Drive.

The Beverly Beach Town Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the meeting hall building behind the Town Hall, 2735 North Oceanshore Boulevard (State Road A1A) in Beverly Beach. See meeting announcements here.









Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Notably: Today is the anniversary of D-Day in 1944, when 6,000 ships and watercrafts landed at Normandy on two American beachheads, two British and French and a Canadian beachhead, to start the invasion of Europe and eventual defeat of Nazi Germany the following May. (See a briefing on the beaches here.) It is also Pushkin’s birthday (1799). The arrogant hothead was also Russia’s greatest poet, a torrid ladies’ man and impossible to translate well enough to do his impossibly simple and sublime prose justice. It is entirely coincidental that “Sex and the City” premiered on the same day, in 1998, but not so coincidental that the United Nations honors the day as Russian Language Day, Russian being one of the UN’s six official languages (the other five being French, English, Arabic, Chinese and Spanish.) It won’t be an especially joyous celebration this year, but don’t Punish Pushkin and his heirs. Finally, today is the birthday of one of our favorite actors, the flamingly, joyously gay Harvey Firestein and one of the greatest voices on the planet.

