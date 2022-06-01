‘Shocking’ Ages: 4 Children, Youngest 12, Arrested on Felony Theft and Burglary After Joyride

Sometime after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, two boys, 14 and 17, knocked at the door of a resident on Cooper Lane, claiming to be raising money for Matanzas High School. It’s not clear whether the man donated anything. What’s certain is that not long after the boys left, the man’s car, a Subaru Impreza, vanished from his driveway.









After locating the vehicle within two hours on I-95, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies followed the Subaru for a while, lights and sirens going. It took a while for the vehicle to pull over. When it finally did, deputies pulled their weapons and stood behind their patrol cars’ doors, a video issued by the sheriff’s office shows, and ordered the occupants out at gunpoint.

Four children, the youngest 12, the oldest 17, and including the 15-year-old girl who drove, all emerged from the car, were arrested, and each charged with felony grand theft. (The Sheriff’s Office identified them all by name in a release. They will be referred to here only by their first names–Osaze, Danielle, Tyler and Ashton. Danielle and Ashton are siblings who live in the C-Section. Tyler lives in the F-Section, Osaze in the L Section.)

Osaze would later tell deputies that the three others had picked him up even though the alleged victim identified Osaze as one of the two boys who’d knocked and solicited at his door. He said Ashton–the youngest–stole the car and Danielle drove. Ashton corroborated the claim. Tyler claimed the others had picked him up at the beach. But Tyler, too, was identified as one of the two who’d knocked. (The car owner had left his Subaru unlocked, and his keys in the car.)









Deputies were alerted ostensibly by a license plate reader to the car getting on I-95, and were pulled over around mile marker 282.

Danielle was first to step out, her arms raised. “Let’s go, back to the sound of my voice,” a deputy orders her, quickly holstering her weapon as the 15-year-old girl walked toward her. Clearly, the deputy did not see the girl as a major threat. Suspects are usually made to walk backward, very slowly, but in this case Danielle, who is of a light complexion, walked briskly toward the deputy. She was immediately handcuffed as she stood upright.

It’s a starkly different story for a darker-skinned boy, who is ordered by a male deputy to step out of the car, “face away from us, get in the grass, step to your right, keep going, keep going, turn around away from us.” In the body cam footage, two deputies are pointing guns at him as one of them order him to lift his shirt, turn around and “do a 360,” then walk back to the sound of the deputy’s voice, backward. He’s then ordered on his knees before a deputy handcuffs him. He tells the deputies he has nothing on him, but that “there are two kids” in the car, scared.

One of them is ordered out more quickly, almost as Danielle was–and speaks the unfailing anthem of teens: “My phone is my car, can you get my phone?”

“You know damn well it ain’t going to happen right now,” the deputy tells him as he is cuffing him. “Any weapons in there?” No, the boy tells him, and again says: “My phone’s in there.” (All cell phones located within the stolen vehicle were submitted to evidence.)

The last boy in the car was the 12 year old. He’s ordered out and allowed to walk, his hands up, facing the deputies.

“Do you want to know how old I am?” Danielle had asked a deputy.

“How old are you?”

“15.”









“Why were you driving?” the deputy asks her. Danielle, surly, mumbles something like “I don’t know” and actually seems put out.

Ashton was additionally charged with possession of burglary tools.

“This was a crime of opportunity but they found out quickly that stealing a car for joy-riding only gets you quickly arrested,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This is not the way to start your summer vacation. Parents, I’m asking you to be the Sheriff of your home and know where your kids are and what they are doing. The age of these offenders is shocking and I hope these kids take this situation seriously and learn their actions have consequences. I’m also reminding the community to not leave your keys in your car.”