The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, June 2, 2022









Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: No Drug Court today. Circuit Judge Terence Perkins hears pleas and imposes sentences through the day.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club meets at 6:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The League of Women Voters is taking on Florida State Dictator Ron DeSantis on gerrymandering and voter suppression. “Come and hear what their plan of action is and how you can help,” organizers say.

Notably: Johnny Weissmuller, otherwise known as Tarzan, was born on this day in 1904. Queen Elizabeth II of Britain marks the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, with a platinum jubilee from June 2 through June 5, even though the actual accession took place on Feb. 6, 1952, and even though the monarchy should have been abolished a few Elizabeths ago: for all the pageantry and excessive glitter, it remains an anachronism that expands the boundaries of the absurd in tandem with the expanding universe. All attention will nevertheless be on London. Why not on Bhutan, which celebrates Coronation Day today? Or on special readings from the Marquis de Sade’s books? It’s his birthday (1740).

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.