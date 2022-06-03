The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, June 3, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Friday Night: A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

Free For All Fridays on WNZF: Host David Ayres welcomes Flagler County Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord to discuss the hurricane season, which began June 1, starting a little after 9 a.m. with my commentary.

First Friday in Flagler Beach, the monthly festival of music, food and leisure, is scheduled for this evening at Downtown’s Veterans Park, 105 South 2nd Street, from 5 to 9 p.m.

The Chicago Blues Festival was tentatively scheduled to begin today, but will actually begin on June 9.

Notably: You may be in the mood to mark Jefferson Davis’s birthday (1808). We’re not. The 50th anniversary of the ordaining of the first woman rabbi in the United States (Sally Jane Priesand at the Stephen Wise Free Synagogue in New York City in 1972) is by far worthier of note, to take one example, as would be Allen Ginsberg’s birthday (1926), though Davis has this fitting commemoration in common with this day: it is Ayatollah Khomeini’s death anniversary (1989). It is also National Gun Violence Awareness Day, but the country has given up on that a long time ago.

Now this: Peter Zeihan: The World at War:









