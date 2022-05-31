Another Unprovoked Attack at a Local Business Lands 35-Year-Old Palm Coast Man in Jail

Dustin M. Patrick, a 35-year-old resident of Breeze Hill Lane in Palm Coast, was booked at the Flagler County jail on a felony child abuse charge after allegedly attacking a teen employee Friday (May 27) at Red Crab, the seafood restaurant that replaced Ruby Tuesday in Palm Coast.

It was the second such alleged attack by a stranger against another in five days at different Palm Coast businesses, in front of others. On May 22, at a 39-year-old man was captured on surveillance video at a convenience store off Palm Coast Parkway throwing a cup of coffee at the foot of an elderly man, then slugging the elderly man after being challenged. The 39 year old faces a felony battery charge.









In Friday’s incident, also caught on surveillance video, D.K., the under-age employee, had just finished his shift and was preparing to clock out near the bar area at Red Crab when he noticed Patrick eying him continuously. D.K. told authorities he did not know the man. So he ignored him, went to the computer station and clocked out.

D.K. then walked toward the exit to leave. At that point, the teen told authorities, Patrick, who had been drinking at the bar and would later be described by other employees as heavily intoxicated, “in a completely unprovoked manner stood up from the bar, walked toward D.K. and struck him with a closed fist directly on the right side of D.K.’s face,” according to Patrick’s arrest report. Patrick claimed D.K. had done something to him in the past, which D.K. denied.

The incident took place late that night. By then, employees told Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies, they had stopped serving him drinks because he appeared so intoxicated. Red Crab surveillance footage showed Patrick alone at the bar. He is seen standing up to confront D.K. and then seen striking him, according to a deputy’s account. (The video has not been released.)









By the time deputies arrived D.K. was at the bar with an ice pack to the part of his head where he’d been struck. Patrick had left, driving a Honda Civic–and had left one of his credit cards at the bar. Deputies linked his license plate number to him, and to the card. (Since he was not caught driving while allegedly intoxicated, that was not part of the investigation.) Deputies went to his house, where “he appeared to be extremely intoxicated and could not recall what had occurred at the Red Crab,” his arrest report states.

Red Crab trespassed Patrick from its property. Patrick was booked at the jail that night, and had his first appearance before a judge within hours. Circuit Judge Chris France set bond at $2,500, which Patrick posted. He was released Saturday afternoon. He must comply with a no-contact order regarding the alleged victim, and surrender all firearms and ammunition in his possession to the Sheriff’s Office, pending the resolution of the case.