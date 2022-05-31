The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, May 31, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

In Court: Felony court is not in session today. County and family courts are.

Notably: It is the anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921. Last year, Viola Fletcher, age 107, testified before Congress. “The night of the massacre, I was awakened by my family. My parents and five siblings were there. I was told we had to leave, and that was it. … I will never forget the violence of the white mob when we left our home,” she testified. “I still see Black men being shot, Black bodies lining the street. I still smell smoke and see fire. I still see Black businesses being burned. I still hear airplanes flying overhead. I hear the screams…. I have lived through the massacre every day. Our country may forget this history, but I cannot. I will not, and other survivors do not. And our descendants do not. … I am 107 years old and have never seen justice,” she continued. “I pray that one day I will. I have been blessed with a long life and have seen the best and the worst of this country. I think about the horror inflicted upon Black people in this country every day.”

