The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Weather: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
In Court: Felony court is not in session today. County and family courts are.
Notably: It is the anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921. Last year, Viola Fletcher, age 107, testified before Congress. “The night of the massacre, I was awakened by my family. My parents and five siblings were there. I was told we had to leave, and that was it. … I will never forget the violence of the white mob when we left our home,” she testified. “I still see Black men being shot, Black bodies lining the street. I still smell smoke and see fire. I still see Black businesses being burned. I still hear airplanes flying overhead. I hear the screams…. I have lived through the massacre every day. Our country may forget this history, but I cannot. I will not, and other survivors do not. And our descendants do not. … I am 107 years old and have never seen justice,” she continued. “I pray that one day I will. I have been blessed with a long life and have seen the best and the worst of this country. I think about the horror inflicted upon Black people in this country every day.”
Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board Meeting
The 13th Amendment, adopted after the Civil War, prohibits both slavery and “involuntary servitude.” What is forcing a woman to carry a pregnancy to term if not involuntary servitude? I claim no credit for this idea. Feminists invoked the 13th Amendment in a brief to the court during Roe v. Wade. And Andrew Koppelman, a law professor at Northwestern University, has been making the 13th Amendment argument as an originalist matter for years, drawing in part on the long history of enslaved women’s involuntary childbearing. Irin Carmon’s graphic description in New York magazine of the burdens of pregnancy, aimed at the Alito draft opinion’s obliviousness to women’s interests, has been making the rounds in feminist circles. While her essay, “I, Too, Have a Human Form,” does not make an explicit 13th Amendment argument, it could serve as Exhibit A in such a case. Anyone who offers a serious 13th Amendment argument risks being dismissed as a chaser of “fool’s gold,” as Professor Jamal Greene of Columbia Law School put it in a 2012 journal article, “Thirteenth Amendment Optimism.” So, yes, it’s a fantasy. But maybe the moment has come for fantasy, the reality of a modern nation without legal abortion having failed to move the current majority.
–From “Abortion Questions for Justice Alito and His Supreme Court Allies,” by Linda Greenhouse, New York Times, May 24, 2022.
