Keyshawn Davis, 19, Held on $100,000 Bond After Alleged Armed Robbery at Carver Gym

Keyshawn Davis, a 19-year-old resident of South Church Street in Bunnell, is at the Flagler County jail on a first-degree felony charge of armed robbery following the alleged pistol-whipping and robbery of a man sitting outside Carver Gym, or the Carver Center, on East Drain Street in Bunnell the afternoon of May 26. The second man allegedly involved in the robbery remains at large.







The alleged victim, 20, reported the crime to 911 and was advised to file a report with the Bunnell Police Department. The report states the man had been dropped off at the gym around 2 p.m., and that “he was not there for any specific reason, stressing that he was not there for narcotics/drugs.”

He was sitting under the Carver Gym overhang between 2:15 and 2:30 p.m., on his phone, when, according to what he told Bunnell police, two Black men walked up to him from the direction of South Church Street. He didn’t know who they were. One was thinner with dreadlocks, the other had twists in his hair and was of a larger and taller build–about 6 feet tall (Davis’s jail booking has him at 6’2” and 300 pounds).

At first the two men attempted to make the alleged victim empty his pockets. He refused. So the bigger man pistol-whipped him, he said, lacerating the top-left area of his head with what he described as an “all-black gun with an extended magazine.” The first man took everything he had in his pockets. The victim’s belongings, he reported, were an iPhone 12 Pro Max valued at $1,000 that also held his ID, a red case with a sniper on it, and some $30 in cash.

The robbery would have taken place during regular business hours at the gym. There is no reference in the incident report of the man making contact with anyone at the gym after the alleged robbery. A Bunnell officer was dispatched to the scene of the robbery only at nearly 6 p.m. that evening, after getting contacted by the victim, who was outside the Bunnell jurisdiction.

The man at first said he just wanted his belongings back, but then decided to pursue charges. He got some medical attention for the laceration and the case was turned over to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes unit, which is under contract to conduct Bunnell’s investigations in that regard.

“Utilizing investigative techniques,” which usually means analyzing surveillance video footage in the area of a reported crime, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies determined Davis was one of the two alleged culprits. A SWAT team and the Criminal Investigative Division prepared to serve the arrest warrant on Davis at his home when he was seen approaching his house, and was arrested around 8:50 p.m. on May 27. Circuit Judge Chris France had signed the arrest warrant, which carries a $100,000 bond.









In September 2020, Davis was listed among numerous suspects in a Sheriff’s Office sweep, and was said in a press release at the time–to which a press release this week made reference–to have been charged with sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. In fact, there is no record of such an arrest or charges in the court record, nor on the county jail’s site.

“Just last year, this young career felon was arrested after a traffic stop resulted in the recovery of a stolen firearm, $15,000 cash and drugs,” Sheriff Rick Staly was quoted as saying in this week’s release. He had been arrested last December with two other men on charges of grand theft and carrying a concealed firearm, but those charges against him and one of the two other men were all dropped.

The third man, Jimnirable Curry, pleaded guilty and sentenced in February to six months in jail, with credit for having served three months already. He was released on March 22.