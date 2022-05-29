The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, May 29, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 1 to 4 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Palatka’s annual Blue Crab Festival on the city’s scenic waterfront in downtown Palatka ends today with performers on stage from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., 210 St. Johns Avenue. Admission and parking are free.

In medias res: Dan Barry in The Times Saturday, reporting from Houston: ” On one side of an avenue in downtown Houston, people filed into the National Rifle Association’s annual convention this weekend to talk guns, admire guns, buy guns and invoke as holy script the Second Amendment right to bear arms; that is, guns. On the other side of the avenue, people protested against guns, the defenders of guns, the proliferation of guns and the unholiness of American’s easy access to guns that facilitated two mass murders this month; that is, the killing of 10 people, all of them Black, in a Buffalo supermarket, and the killing of 21 people, 19 of them children, at a Texas elementary school. The avenue is called the Avenida De Las Americas.” And Michelle Malkin, tweeting on May 23: “The Great Replacement Theory, which I’ve illuminated for 20 years, is not a theory. It’s a fait accompli.”

The 106th running of the Indy 500 is today.

Notably: G.K. Chesterton would not survive today’s mania for cancelling transgressors of hyper-sensitivity, and truthfully he could be a boit of a boor even in pre-PC days. “I’m sick of Chesterton,” F. Scott Fitzgerald has one of his characters say of him in This Side of Paradise, and Orwell summed him up in his “Notes on Nationalism” from 1945: “Chesterton was a writer of considerable talent who chose to suppress both his sensibilities and his intellectual honesty in the cause of Roman Catholic propaganda. During the last twenty years or so of his life, his entire output was in reality an endless repetition of the same thing, under its laboured cleverness as simple and boring as ‘Great is Diana of the Ephesians’. Every book that he wrote, every paragraph, every sentence, every incident in every story, every scrap of dialogue, had to demonstrate beyond possibility of mistake the superiority of the Catholic over the Protestant or the pagan.” But he wrote well, and was born on this day in 1874. Also notably on this day–and hoping that a certain Bob is paying attention–Constantinople, today’s Istanbul, fell to the turks on this day in 1453, finally ending the by-then Byzantine Byzantine Empire. And JFK was born today in 1917, four years to the day after Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring” in Paris, at the Theatre des Champs-Elysees, to scandal, riots and jubilation. Those were the days when the police had to be called out to quell classical music lovers’ passions. It wasn’t that much later that Walt Disney adapted portions of it for his “Fantasia.”

