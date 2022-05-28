The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Weather: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Saturday Night: A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Pool Safety Day: The City of Palm Coast Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with AdventHealth will host the 10th Annual Pool Safety Day from 1 to 4 p.m. inside the Palm Coast Aquatics Center at 339 Parkview Drive in Palm Coast. During the event, City of Palm Coast lifeguards will lead fun activities to teach safety in and around the pool in fun and engaging ways including pool games, and more! There will also be a live safety demonstration lead by the Palm Coast Fire Department.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Florida Master Gardener Plant Clinic, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. Have a question or need to diagnose a plant or pest problem, come see the Master Gardeners at the library. The clinic will be held the last Saturday of every month in the lobby. The Flagler County Public Library is in partnership with the Florida Master Gardeners through the UF Extension Office in Flagler County.

LGBTQ+ Ice Cream Social at Sally’s Ice Cream in Flagler Beach, 401 North Oceanshore Boulevard (A1A), 4 to 6 p.m. Come join us for an all-ages ice cream social! We work to create spaces in our county for togetherness and unity, while often visiting local businesses that support our cause. Remember to bring money to buy your ice cream!

Both Flagler County high schools hold their graduation ceremonies at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. The Flagler-Palm Coast High School ceremony begins at noon. The Matanzas High School ceremony begins at 4 p.m. Tickets are required for admittance to these events. Families can visit the “Seniors” page on each high school website for additional details, including ticket and parking information, as well as instructions for graduating students. If you are planning to attend a graduation ceremony, please be aware that traffic and parking will be affected by the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 30th. Please plan your trip accordingly. Both graduation ceremonies will be streamed live on this page, and on each of the high school’s websites. When the ceremonies have concluded, the livestream will be replaced by the event recordings, as they become available. The recordings will also be available on the Flagler Schools videos page.