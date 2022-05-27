Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, May 27, 2022

| | Leave a Comment

Robb Elementary School Shooting by Adam Zyglis, The Buffalo News
Robb Elementary School Shooting by Adam Zyglis, The Buffalo News.



Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court:

Free For All Fridays on WNZF a little after 9 a.m., host David Ayres will speak with a half dozen local officials about the coming summer–safety, fun, expectations.

Vigil in Memory of Buffalo and Uvalde victims: A candlelight vigil, without speeches, is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Veterans Park in Flagler Beach in memory of the mass-shooting victims in Buffalo and Uvalde in a span of 10 days. See: “From One Massacre to Another: Friday Vigil in Veterans Park Will Mark Mass Murders in Uvalde and Buffalo.”

Palatka’s annual Blue Crab Festival on the city’s scenic waterfront in downtown Palatka run Friday, May 27th through Sunday, May 29th and features 34 musical acts spread across three stages. Performers are on stage Friday from 6 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. am and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., 210 St. Johns Avenue. Admission and parking are free. Headliners include R&B singer Ginuwine who is known for hits like “Pony” and “So Anxious,” Grammy-nominated Country music band Little Texas, and reggae icons The Original Wailers as well as Meachum L. Clarke & Company Gospel Choir, The Band Be Easy, Fortune Child, Papercutt, Chillula, and more. For more information, visit www.palatkabluecrabfestival.com. Follow along on Facebook @bluecrabfestivalpalatka and Instagram @palatkabluecrabfest

Notably: Today is Rachel Carson’s birthday (1907). The author of Silent Spring, on the toxicity of pesticides like DDT, launched the environmental movement in the United States. It first ran in The New Yorker.

Now this:




The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

May 2022
No event found!

For the full calendar, go here.

FlaglerLive

We stand now where two roads diverge. But unlike the roads in Robert Frost’s familiar poem, they are not equally fair. The road we have long been traveling is deceptively easy, a smooth superhighway on which we progress with great speed, but at its end lies disaster. The other fork of the road — the one less traveled by — offers our last, our only chance to reach a destination that assures the preservation of the earth.

–From Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring (1962).

Previously:

Maupassant's illusions | Music of the woods | Better lie than doubt | John Cheever's premature eulogy of John Updike | Updike's daily death of selves | Old age and habit according to Wharton | Marmontel's Belisaire's truth | The typical ancient Roman | Salman Rushdie realizes some people will never like him | Uncle Willy's Republicans and Democrats | Cicero on not knowing | A tyrant's culture | American regression | Bernard Rustin's Spokesmen of the Confederacy | Aged relic | Barthelme's alternative to intelligent conversation | On drunkenness | Bastards and sons of bitches | Junot Diaz's trauma |  Loyalty to a dream country | Sorrow for the Levant | Nixon resigns | Cross Creek | To die laughing | America's Hiroshima experiment | Aged beyond repair | Virtue without self-glorificationAdrift | James Baldwin dares everything | GOP menace to society | Human misery | Inflexibility as death | | Kant's Enlightenment | Belhumeur's ethics | Israel's bigoted nation-state law | More tolerant empires | American weather | Red Smith on dismal Olympics | Louis Brandeis on clear and present freedom of speech | Ishmael Reed | Don't tread on me | Wicker on LBJ's presidency | Marxist reality check | | Nelson Mandela invokes MLK | Fishermen's honor | Nuclear dawn in Almogorodo | Eric Hobsbawm's Enlightenment | | Ritchie Robertson's Enlightenment | When you don't know what you don't know | Leaving Lebanon | Rheumatic fever's side-effect | | Risk of becoming imbeciles | The blubbering of America | Why Vidal hates good citizenship history | An Elsa Morante bit | Woke aesthetics | Let America Be America Again | American artist | Custer's enduring myths | Orwellian politics | History as a weapon | Political correctness improved America

Archives: 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021


 

The Cartoon and Live Briefing Archive.

Reader Interactions

  • grand living realty
  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.