The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, May 27, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Free For All Fridays on WNZF a little after 9 a.m., host David Ayres will speak with a half dozen local officials about the coming summer–safety, fun, expectations.

Vigil in Memory of Buffalo and Uvalde victims: A candlelight vigil, without speeches, is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Veterans Park in Flagler Beach in memory of the mass-shooting victims in Buffalo and Uvalde in a span of 10 days. See: “From One Massacre to Another: Friday Vigil in Veterans Park Will Mark Mass Murders in Uvalde and Buffalo.”

Palatka’s annual Blue Crab Festival on the city’s scenic waterfront in downtown Palatka run Friday, May 27th through Sunday, May 29th and features 34 musical acts spread across three stages. Performers are on stage Friday from 6 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. am and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., 210 St. Johns Avenue. Admission and parking are free. Headliners include R&B singer Ginuwine who is known for hits like “Pony” and “So Anxious,” Grammy-nominated Country music band Little Texas, and reggae icons The Original Wailers as well as Meachum L. Clarke & Company Gospel Choir, The Band Be Easy, Fortune Child, Papercutt, Chillula, and more. For more information, visit www.palatkabluecrabfestival.com. Follow along on Facebook @bluecrabfestivalpalatka and Instagram @palatkabluecrabfest

Notably: Today is Rachel Carson’s birthday (1907). The author of Silent Spring, on the toxicity of pesticides like DDT, launched the environmental movement in the United States. It first ran in The New Yorker.

