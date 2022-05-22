Entire City of Bunnell Is Under Boil-Water Notice

An interruption of service due to a power outage occurred on Saturday (May 22) in Bunnell, shutting down parts of the city’s water infrastructure and temporarily interrupting service for customers. As a result, the entire city is under a boil-water notice as a precaution.

This “precautionary boil water notice” will remain in effect until water analysis demonstrates that no bacteriological matter is present in the water supply.









The power cut caused the water pressure to drop systemwide. Water pressure was restored after the cut, but the city advises residents to boil tap water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient.

As an alternative, bottled water may be used. Tap water can be disinfected by adding eight drops of unscented household bleach (with 4 to 6 percent active ingredient) to each gallon of water, then mixing the water and allowing it to stand for a minimum of 30 minutes.

Cloudy water requires 16 drops of bleach and a 30-minute period of letting the water stand. Other approved chemical disinfectants are available at stores that sell camping and hiking supplies. The city will issue a revokation of the boil-water notice when test results are received and normal water consumption and use may resume.

The city’s Dustin Vost, Bunnell’s infrastructure director, issued the notice late Saturday, with regrets. Residents with questions may contact the utilities department at 386-437-7515.