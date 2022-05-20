The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, May 20, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: No felony or county court docket today.

On Free For All Fridays on WNZF, host David Ayres welcomes Rep. Paul Renner to discuss a slew of state issues and legislative updates and insights, starting a little after 9 a.m. with my Reality Check.

Friends of the Library Book Sale at Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, 1:30 p.m.

Lecture Series: The Lost Roadside Attractions of Florida, 2 to 3 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. Zach Zacharias, Senior Curator of Education and History at the Museum of Arts and Sciences in Daytona Beach, will talk about “The Lost Roadside Attractions of Florida.” Florida is the original tourist destination. This popular topic covers popular tourist roadside attractions before Disney World. Some examples include Dix Gun Territory, Miami Serpentarium, Pirates World, Bongo Land, and many more. Learn how Disney impacted the 100s of attractions that once dotted every highway in the state. It’s free.

“The Odd Couple: Female version,” at the Daytona Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. on May 19, 20 and 21, 2 p.m. on May 22. Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Neil Simon’s revised hit show transforms the lead characters to messy Olive Madison and fastidious Florence Unger. Their girlfriends come by to enjoy their weekly Trivial Pursuit night in Olive’s sloppy apartment and things get messy. Book tickets here.

Notably: Amelia Earhart crossed the Atlantic on this day in 1932, as The New York Times referred to her in its top-of-the-fold headline as “Mrs. Putnam.” She left a field in newfoundland at 7:20 p.m. local time, 5:50 p.m. Eastern Standard, and headed for Paris. She had not made it by the time the editions rolled off the presses. The next day The Times gave “Mrs. Putnam” the two lead columns to report her safe landing in Londonderry, Ireland, not Paris, after 14 hours and 56 minutes. “Altimeter was Broken and Flames from Exhaust Threatened Plane,” a subhead read. A few months later she became the first woman to crisscross the North American continent solo. She and fiance Fred Noonan disappeared on a flight to Howland Island in the Pacific on July 2, 1937. It is also the birthday of two great Frenchmen: the painter Henri Rousseau (1844), and Balzac (1799). See below.

Now this: Haydn’s London Trio #1: Luka Tristam, violin, Gabriella Williams, violin, Nathan Lopez, cello, at the Flagler Youth Orchestra’s Chamber Music Camp concert, May 17, 2022, Palm Coast.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.