The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, March 19, 2022









Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 11 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell.

Daytona State College’s Falcon Experience Night for Prospective Nurses: Are you interested in becoming a registered nurse and live in the Flagler County area? If so, then we have a place for you at our upcoming Falcon Experience Night on May 19th beginning at 5:30 pm. This event will take place at the Flagler/Palm Coast Campus located at 3000 Palm Coast Pkwy SE, Palm Coast. You’ll have the opportunity to learn and experience what it takes to get into our Associate of Science Nursing Degree program, which will also allow you to transfer into our Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing program. Click here to get registered for this unique event. You can also call us at (386) 506-3642 to schedule your appointment.

“The Odd Couple: Female version,” at the Daytona Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. on May 19, 20 and 21, 2 p.m. on May 22. Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Neil Simon’s revised hit show transforms the lead characters to messy Olive Madison and fastidious Florence Unger. Their girlfriends come by to enjoy their weekly Trivial Pursuit night in Olive’s sloppy apartment and things get messy. Book tickets here.

Notably: It is Malcolm X’s birthday (1925). From the Amsterdam News on Wednesday: “Often misunderstood as a hate preacher and an advocate for violence, simply because he encouraged Black people to love themselves, what has been overlooked is his human rights plight for his people. After enduring centuries of emotional, psychological, and physical slavery in the wilderness of North America, many Black people thought that assimilating with their oppressors was what determined their freedom and success. However, Malcolm X utilized the theology of his Garveyite upbringing, as well as that from the Nation of Islam, in advocating Americanized-Africans to be a self-determining people. Homelessness, inadequate education, police terrorism, and rampant unemployment were just some of the issues plaguing Black communities.”

Now this: A performance of “Celtic Force,” arranged by Steven Frackenpohl, at the Flagler Youth Orchestra’s Chamber Music Camp Concert, May, 2022, with Jack Lisenby, violin, Austin Williams, violin, Zachary Esquivel Novek, viola, Paul Grau, cello and Stanley Gatzek, bass.









