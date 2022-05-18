Taylor Morland Selected to Represent Flagler Beach at Miss Florida Teen USA 2022

Taylor Morland has been selected to represent Flagler Beach at the Miss Florida USA/Miss Florida Teen USA Competition this May 27-29, 2022, on stage at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts! Tickets for both nights of competition available online and at the box office.

Both Miss Florida USA 2022 and Miss Florida Teen USA 2022 will advance to the national competitions of Miss Teen USA and Miss USA and ultimately Miss Universe. In addition, they each win awards and gifts including the official crown and sash, round trip airfare to MISS USA/MISS TEEN USA, an official competition evening gown, official crown portrait, fitness coaching, skin care, hair care and a year representing the great state of Florida.









Hometown Delegates across Florida cities are selected based on academic and professional interests, community interest and involvement, and a passion for the pursuit of excellence.

The host city is Coral Springs, Florida, known for a family atmosphere, thriving businesses, city recreational facilities, and top-rated schools. The home to the NHL Panthers Organization, along with a multitude of museums, beaches, nightlife and cultural offerings. Coral Springs was ranked as one of the Top 100 cities to live in by CNN Money.

Taylor is a mental health advocate, social media manager, esthetician, and professional model signed with Wilhelmina Models Miami and Los Angeles and signed at the young age of 14. She was recently featured in the September 2021 issue of Ocean Drive Magazine as “Model Citizen” of the month. Taylor Morland is a licensed esthetician full specialist and is planning to open a medical spa in the future. Miss Morland graduated high school after just turning 16 and has vowed to use her mental health awareness platform to educate Florida students on mental health resources.









She started a petition and a strong initiative to make mental health services available to all Florida students 24/7 with digital on demand meetings with health professionals due to the long waitlist she was exposed to when being diagnosed with a chemical imbalance/ADHD. Taylor enjoys beach cleanups, surfing, boxing, working out, traveling, volunteering, and work… Yes, she LOVES her multiple occupations. Taylor finished 2nd Runner up last year and has her sights on the crown of Miss Florida Teen USA 2022, as this is her last year of eligibility to compete as a Teen. Miss Florida Teen USA 2021 was crowned Miss Teen USA 2021 for the first time ever in the Florida USA organization’s history!

“We actively encourage young women in the state of Florida to give back in their communities and advocate for issues they feel passionately towards. Our organization is committed to providing new opportunities for women in media, entertainment, modeling, fashion, beauty and more, at our signature events throughout the year and the actual weekend of competition,” states the Florida State Director and Girlbossing Inc. CEO Robin Fleming.

For young women between the ages of 14-27 who wish to represent their hometown at the state competition, applications are being accepted for 2023 at the official website, www.MissFloridaUSA.com