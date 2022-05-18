Several Road Projects and Lane Closures planned Along Sesame Boulevard in Coming Days and Weeks

Sesame Boulevard, off of Seminole Woods Boulevard, will have several road projects completed in the coming days and weeks.

Beginning on May 18, 2022, there will be periodic lane closures at the intersection of Sesame Boulevard at the eastern Smith Trail, due to construction of a City of Palm Coast Utility project. Construction crews will be installing a raw water main for the Southern Wellfield, Equip 3 Wells and Raw Water Main, phase 3 project, currently under construction. These periodic lane closures will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and will continue for one week.

Beginning on May 31, 2022, a portion of Sesame Boulevard near Sedgwick Trail will be closed as Stormwater Crews replace a pipe that has become faulty, causing unsafe traveling conditions and an emergency structural repair is needed on this portion of the roadway. This repair is expected to be completed within 2-4 weeks.

o The location of the pipe repair is under the roadway of Sesame Boulevard that crosses over the Seven Oaks Channel. This is an open-cut project, meaning the road will be opened up to remove the existing pipes and will result in a temporarily shut down the road until project completion.









o Proper MOT will be set up, meaning barricades on the north and south side of the waterway will be placed so no vehicle traffic will be able to cross the compromised section of the road. Traffic will be directed to make a U-turn on Sesame Blvd. to get to the main road of Seminole Woods Blvd. Detour signs will be placed to assist traffic.

An additional repair project will take place north of the pipe replacement location where the asphalt has depressed around four gravity sewer manholes. Palm Coast Utility is in the process of scheduling this repair. Speed reduction signs are currently in place to caution drivers due to the dips in the road.

The City of Palm Coast will be working diligently to make repairs and get the roadway back open as safely and quickly as possible. The City of Palm Coast appreciates the patience and cooperation of residents and motorists during these important road projects.









To check the progress of this project, visit the GIS Capital Projects Dashboard by clicking here and scroll to the project you’d like information on. There are details that show cost, timeline, and other information.

For more information, contact customer service at [email protected] or 386-986-2360.​ A request can also be submitted through palmcoastconnect.com.