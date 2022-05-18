95-Home Subdivision in R-Section Draws Concerns Over Smaller Lot Sizes, But Council Approves

John Clark stood before the Palm Coast City Council Tuesday and held up a sketch of his home, to scale, superimposed on a lot to be developed nearby at a 95-home development called Ryan’s Landing, in the heart of Palm Coats’s R-Section.









Clark’s home wouldn’t fit.

“I along with a number of concerned residents in the R Section are appealing to the city council to reject the current plan before you for Ryan’s Landing,” Clark told the council Tuesday. “First is the density of the homes in this development.” Only five of the 95 lots are to be similar so quarter-acre lots. “When asked about the lots at the previous planning board meeting, the applicant stated that lots were consistent with the neighborhood, which is just not true. Their calculation of 3.42 acres per home includes non buildable areas such as roads, swales, retention ponds, tree buffers, and that community center. The actual acreage for buyers of single family homes is 16 acres. That’s how much their lands are using for houses, and that equates to 5.93 homes per acre, if approved.”

The council voted 4-0 to approve the development’s rezoning. The plan is for a gated community restricted to people 55 and over.

The new lots Palm Coast has been approving for building single-family homes have been smaller than the usual quarter-acre lots that were the signature of ITT’s platting of Palm Coast. It’s been a recurring complaint of existing residents: proposed developments on the old Matanzas Woods golf course, at Eagle Lakes off Old Kings Road, a recently approved 48-home subdivision off U.S. 1, and now Ryan’s Landing, to name a few, are all going the way of market demand. Incoming, older residents as much as less affluent residents are demanding smaller homes, smaller lots to take care of, and more amenities. The homes are selling.

Ironically, the property along Ryan Drive previously could have been developed at a much higher density of up to seven units per acre. In 2004 the city designated the property as greenbelt, limiting development to one unit per acre. The development sued. In a settlement agreement in 2009 the city and SeaGate Communities agreed to a Master Planned Development deal that limited density to 65 single family homes on 6,000 square foot lots, with amenities and a 5-acre park. For a dozen years the development went nowhere. It was one of the consequences of the housing crash.

The developer–SeaGate Management, represented by Palm Coast attorney Jay Livingston–was now asking the city council to replace the 2009 Master Planned Development agreement with a new one. The new plan is to have 95 homes. The park is no longer in the plans. The proximity of Ralph Carter Park makes that unfeasible for the city, Ray Tyner, the city’s deputy development director, said. Instead, the developer would donate 4.5 acres elsewhere in the city–land adjoining the Seminole Woods Neighborhood Park–to make up for the loss. But in the previous plan, the developer would have developed te park. There are no such plans right now for the donated land; if that donated acreage is to be developed, it’ll have to be at the city’s expense.

The subdivision will have a 50-foot buffer on much of its its perimeter on the side of the development that parallels Ryan Drive, and a fence between the new development and existing duplexes along Ryapple Lane. The lots would front on an internal roadway, not on Ryan Drive. (That internal roadway will be maintained by the homeowner association, not by the city.)

Still, other residents, like Jody Soto, argued to the council that the proposed development was not providing appropriate recreation so much as doing so for residents in Seminole Woods. “Driving 5.5 miles or more to a wooded lot somewhere else does not satisfy the recreation requirements,” she said. Even if the residents are over 55, another resident said, many of the people in that age group are still working and many will have two vehicles in each household, Palm Coast having no public transportation.

A small percentage of the homes may yet be owned by people under 5, the resident said. Yet another resident raised the issue of a single entry and exit point from Ryan Drive as a safety issue. she said there’s a school bus stop at that very spot, with children standing there and parents lining up their cars at the spot, all of which could, with the addition of drivers coming in and out of the single Ryan’s landing subdivision, could create problems. “We believe this is both a public safety concern and a traffic flow issue and can be alleviated with dual entrances and exits,” the resident said.

Those issues resonated with some of the council members. Councilman Nick Klufas said he’d want the possibility of a second entry and exit point addressed before the second reading of the ordinance, while Councilman Ed Danko wanted the matter of the school bus stop addressed and th subdivision’s accessibility to fire trucks. Tyner said the city will consider either moving the bus stop or the entrance.

“There are a large number of steps that have to be walked through before the development order, which is really the trigger for a project to begin,” Mayor David Alfin said, “and there were several different comments which are correct and well said that have yet to be addressed in the development order in the build up to the development order process.” That said, Alfin called for a motion, got it, and the council voted 4-0 to approve the rezoning on first reading. It is expected to approve it on second reading in wo weeks, by which time some of the residents’ concerns are to be addressed.

See the Ryan’s landing documents here.