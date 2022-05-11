The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, May 11, 2022









Weather: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Today at the Editor's Glance:

Summer coed volleyball camp scheduled for June6-July 11, organized by PAL, Monday nights at Carver Center in Bunnell, 201 East Drain Street, is now open for registration. It’s $55 per child. Register here.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Wednesday, May 11 from 10 a.m. – Noon and 4-6 p.m. (Live)

Thursday, May 12 from 10 a.m. – Noon and 4-6 p.m. (Live)

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

In medias res: The Observer reports how, because of the pandemic, the late Joe Rizzo conceived of going to scholarship’s recipients’ homes to deliver the good news rather than gather everyone at the Auditorium, as in previous years. ” Instead of high school seniors receiving their awards on stage, the scholarship sponsors, teachers and administrators drove to the recipients’ homes to personally present them with their scholarships and yard signs announcing their achievements.” See: “Drive and Surprise distributes 162 scholarships to high school seniors.”

Notably: It is Irving berlin’s birthday (1888). It is National Receptionists Day, and has been since 1991. And it is former Superintendent and current Interim Education Commissioner Jacob Oliva’s birthday. He turns 48 today. You can send him your wishes here or here.

