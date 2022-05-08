The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, May 8, 2022









Weather: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 1 to 4 p.m. and organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

City Repertory Theatre stages “Waiting for Godot” at 3 p.m. Performances will be in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $20 adults and $15 students, available at crtpalmcoast.com, by calling 386-585-9415, or at the venue just before showtime. See the preview: “‘Waiting for Godot’ Finally Arrives as Palm Coast’s City Rep Stages Beckett’s Absurdist Masterpiece.”

“Proof,” the David Auburn play, is staged at the Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. 2:30 p.m., Tickets are $15 to $20. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the Tony Award for Best Play and Drama Desk for Best Play. David Auburn’s first play is a play about family, mental health and math. Catherine, a grad student in mathematics, has found a solution to a previously unsolvable proof. At the same time she has been caring for her father, a brilliant mathematician in decline. With the proof as a fulcrum, Catherine must come to terms with her discovery and her father’s legacy. This show contains foul language.









Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest in coming days. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Monday, May 9 from 10 a.m. – Noon and 4-6 p.m. (Live)

Tuesday, May 10 from 10 a.m. – Noon and 4-6 p.m. (Live)

Wednesday, May 11 from 10 a.m. – Noon and 4-6 p.m. (Live)

Thursday, May 12 from 10 a.m. – Noon and 4-6 p.m. (Live)

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

Notably: The great and underrated American composer Louis Moreau Gottschalk was born on this day in 1829. He was a one-man USO during the Civil War. It is also Sonny Liston’s birthday (1932). Liston was the heavyweight champion when he lost to Muhammad Ali when Ali was still Cassius Clay. There would be a rematch that Liston would lose from an invisible knockout punch but, unlike Diego Maradona’s cheating and obscene “hand of god,” as the vulgar little man called it, a legitimate one. Today is Mother’s Day, celebrated since 1907, when it was more of a commemoration: Anna Jarvis started it back then when she requested a church service in memory of all mothers, marking the anniversary of her mother’s death. Dostoevsky ight have done the same had he thought of it as a schtick. He stuck to art. See the quote below.

Now this:









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.