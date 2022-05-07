The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, May 7, 2022









Weather: Partly sunny with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Garden of Faith Village Community Food Pantry: 256 Old Brick Rd., God’s Family Bible Church will be hosting it’s bi-weekly Community Food Pantry. Drive-thru and pick up some food. They’ve got lots of can and frozen goods of mixed variety, meat, juice, pastry, produce, etc. Volunteer’s are quick at serving. Drive- thru registration starts at 9:30-9:45am. Serving per household. First come, first served.

The First Saturday Creative Bazaar Arts and Craft Market, a flea market presented by the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the foundation’s grounds, 1500 Central Avenue in Palm Coast’s Town Center.

Rise Above the Violence’s Mindfulness Event, 10 a.m. at Washington Oaks State Park, 6400 N Ocean Shore Blvd, Palm Coast. The event is free aside from a $5 fee per vehicle entering the park. As Carmen Gray describes it, “This event will focus on trauma management and is being hosted by LLC RISE ABOVE THE VIOLENCE, INC as a means to provide each attendee with pertinent tools on how to manage trauma by paying attention to triggers that affect the body and emotions.” It will be facilitated by a specialist of the Mindfulness Program through Washington Oaks State Gardens and hosted by Gray. Participants are asked to wear LLC RTG [Rise to Greatness] shirts. There will be a moment of silence in recognition of the losses of Noah Smith and Keymarion Hall. See: “For the Mother of Curtis Gray, Lost to Gunfire, Keymarion Hall’s Death Triggers Grief and Impulses to Help.”









Sunshine & Sandals Social from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd Bunnell. New Residents: come on down to meet new people to learn about all things Flagler County. Such as parks, beaches, dog friendly places, social clubs and great restaurants where to eat. We have a great time interacting, joking and sharing any local activities with each other.

Drag Bingo with Gabbi Haze: It’s LGBTQ Night at Moonrise Brewery, 8 to 11 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Parkway, Palm Coast. Seating & Food Orders from 8 to 9, drag numbers at 9 and 10:30 with Bingo Games in-between!

No Cover. Bring cash to tip your Queen!

City Repertory Theatre stages “Waiting for Godot” at 7:30 p.m. Performances will be in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $20 adults and $15 students, available at crtpalmcoast.com, by calling 386-585-9415, or at the venue just before showtime. See the preview: “‘Waiting for Godot’ Finally Arrives as Palm Coast’s City Rep Stages Beckett’s Absurdist Masterpiece.”

“Proof,” the David Auburn play, is staged at the Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. 7:30 p.m., Tickets are $15 to $20. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the Tony Award for Best Play and Drama Desk for Best Play. David Auburn’s first play is a play about family, mental health and math. Catherine, a grad student in mathematics, has found a solution to a previously unsolvable proof. At the same time she has been caring for her father, a brilliant mathematician in decline. With the proof as a fulcrum, Catherine must come to terms with her discovery and her father’s legacy. This show contains foul language.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest in coming days. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Monday, May 9 from 10 a.m. – Noon and 4-6 p.m. (Live)

Tuesday, May 10 from 10 a.m. – Noon and 4-6 p.m. (Live)

Wednesday, May 11 from 10 a.m. – Noon and 4-6 p.m. (Live)

Thursday, May 12 from 10 a.m. – Noon and 4-6 p.m. (Live)

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

Notably: It was on this day in 1824 that Beethoven’s Ninth premiered in Vienna. Overplayed as its fourth movement may be, it remains an awesome musical experience, especially if you immerse yourself in it from first note to last. It is also Brahms’s birthday (1833), and it is Tchaikovsky’s birthday (1840). It is also the anniversary of the sinking of the Lusitania by German U-boat in the second year of the First World War. Woodrow Wilson howled at the allegedly cowardly act (nearly 1,200 lives were lost). But it was, in fact, an act of war: the Lusitania had been stuffed to the gills with weaponry, as later historians established. Finally, it is the anniversary of the ratification of the 27th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits Congress from giving itself a mid-term pay raise. Don;t tell the Palm Coast City Council.

