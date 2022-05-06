The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, May 6, 2022









Weather: Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Friday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: Philip Martin, whom a jury in February found guilty on three counts of molesting an 11-year-old girl, is sentenced at 10:30 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, by Circuit Judge Terence Perkins. Martin, 56, faces up to life in prison. See: “Found Guilty on All Counts, Palm Coast’s Philip Martin, 56, Faces Life in Prison for ‘Massaging’ Girl, 11.”

Free For All Fridays on WNZF: Host David Ayres welcomes Flagler County School Board Chairman Trevor Tucker, starting a little after 9 with my commentary on the Supreme Court’s impending approval of prayer in schools.

Noah Smith Update: Sheriff Rick Staly and Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at a news conference will announce a $5,000 reward for leads in the shooting death of 16-year-old Noah Smith in Bunnell in mid-January. The 1:30 p.m. press conference is by a new billboard announcing the reward at 1108 South State Street (U.S. 1) in Bunnell. See: “FPC Student Noah Smith, 16, Is Gunned Down in Drive-By Shooting in Bunnell.”

First Friday in Flagler Beach: The monthly festival of music, food and leisure, is scheduled for this evening at Downtown’s Veterans Park, 105 South 2nd Street, from 5 to 9 p.m.

City Repertory Theatre stages “Waiting for Godot” at 7:30 p.m. Performances will be in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $20 adults and $15 students, available at crtpalmcoast.com, by calling 386-585-9415, or at the venue just before showtime. See the preview: “‘Waiting for Godot’ Finally Arrives as Palm Coast’s City Rep Stages Beckett’s Absurdist Masterpiece.”

“Proof,” the David Auburn play, is staged at the Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. 7:30 p.m., Tickets are $15 to $20. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the Tony Award for Best Play and Drama Desk for Best Play. David Auburn’s first play is a play about family, mental health and math. Catherine, a grad student in mathematics, has found a solution to a previously unsolvable proof. At the same time she has been caring for her father, a brilliant mathematician in decline. With the proof as a fulcrum, Catherine must come to terms with her discovery and her father’s legacy. This show contains foul language.

Notably: Today is Orson Welles’s birthday (1915), and we forgot to mention Flagler Beach mayor Suzie Johnston’s birthday yesterday. She turned 41.

