Fugitive Sex Offender Who’d Been Working as Tattoo Artist in Flagler Beach is Arrested

Chase Graham Quirona, a 31-year-old resident of Palm Coast and Louisiana, was incarcerated without bond at the Flagler County jail after a law enforcement officer conducting a routine traffic stop discovered Quirona to be a wanted sex offender in Louisiana.

Quirona had been working as a tattoo artist at a Flagler Beach tattoo parlor since at least last year. He describes himself on his chasetat2 Instagram page as “a professional tattoo artist for around 10 years.”









According to the Department of Justice’s National Sex Offender Registry, Quirona had two addresses where he may have legally lived in Louisiana, in Lake Charles and in Vinton. He was convicted of a sex offense involving a child in 2012 and subsequently faced several counts of failure to register as a sex offender. The Calcasieu Parish, La. Sheriff’s Office lists him as being non-compliant, as having failed to send community notifications and as having moved without notifications.

Quirona has long-time ties to Palm Coast, where he attended Indian Trails Middle School and Matanzas High School, and where he lived on Langdon Drive. The home where he lived was sold in 2009 by a homeowner who moved to the Vinton address where the national registry lists Quirona’s residency as permissible.

Quirona’s Flagler County jail booking lists him as having been living at 49 Burning Bush Drive, a homesteaded property in Palm Coast. He was the passenger in a car that was pulled over at 12:36 a.m. Monday on State Road A1A and north 7th Street, allegedly because the car had “failed to operate within a single lane,” according to the arrest report. The driver, a woman, was issued a warning.

But running Quirona’s information–he had provided a Louisiana identification card–indicated that he had three warrants for “Failure to Register and Notify as a Sex Offender or Child Predator.” The warrant, signed by a judge in Calcasieu Parish, was dated Aug. 16, 2021. A selfie posted at the Flagler Beach tattoo parlor is dated July 17, 2021, and another is dated May 31, 2021.









Sex offenders are prohibited by law from living within 1,000 feet of where children gather (schools, day care centers, parks, churches) and working in any industry or agency involving children, including schools. Tattoo parlors are not on the ban list.

But whether visiting the state or establishing a residence in Florida–or moving to a new residence–a sex offender is required by law to register with local law enforcement within 48 hours. The Flagler jail indicates he was released this afternoon just after 1 p.m. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office lists him as “incarcerated.” But the Calcasieu jail roster did not list him there this evening.