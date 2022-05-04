Dyllan Lemoine, 21, Arrested on Sex Charge After Video Circulates in an Elementary School

A video circulating through a local elementary school depicting sexual acts involving 21-year-old Dyllan Lemoine and a female child at Hidden Lake Park in west Flagler resulted in Lemoine’s arrest on Tuesday.

Last May, detectives with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Major Case Unit (MCU) were made aware of a sexually explicit video spreading throughout an elementary school. The video showed sexual acts involving Lemoine and a 13-year-old girl. Using investigative techniques, detectives were able to identify Lemoine and the victim, ultimately receiving a full confession from Lemoine about his role, according to a sheriff’s release issued today.









The State Attorney’s Office filed a charging information on Tuesday. Lemoine faces a second degree felony punishable by a maximum of 15 years in prison, though if he has confessed and the case is resolved in a plea, he is likely to face a significantly less severe penalty.

“Often these are difficult and lengthy investigations and I am very proud of our detectives for building the case and arresting this disgusting individual before he could hurt this child any further,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “It is sickening that he would take advantage of this child and steal her innocence from her childhood and think it was okay. But we won’t tolerate it in Flagler County! I hope he is put away for a long time so that he can never hurt another child again.”

Circuit Judge Terence Perkins signed an arrest warrant on May 2 for Lewd and Lascivious Battery with a Victim Over 12 and Less than 16. Lemoine, of 2-70 Grive Street in Bunnell, was located and arrested without incident and is being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $125,000 bond. He has requested a public defender.