The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, May 4, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: No felony docket today (all civil).

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.

Notably: The Haymarket Square bombing took place on this day in 1886, when police advanced against a peaceable labor-rights demonstration at the site of a strike of employees at McCormick Reaper Works in Chicago. An unknown person or persons threw a bomb, killing several policemen. Four leaders of the demonstration were hanged, without evidence, and another killed himself in jail.

Now this:









