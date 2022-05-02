Florida Gas Prices, Averaging $4.18 a Gallon, at Their Highest in Four Weeks

Florida gas prices averaged $4.18 per gallon on Sunday. The state average is 8 cents more than a week ago and $1.40 per gallon more than this time last year.

In Palm Coast and Flagler County, prices this morning were at $4.15 a gallon for regular at the 7-Eleven on East Moody Boulevard in Flagler Beach, and at $4.17 at the two RaceTracs on State Road 100, and $4.18 at the RaceTrac on Palm Coast Parkway.









This morning, oil prices for June contracts had fallen between 2.8 and 3 percent. While that may suggest an easing of prices ahead, crude prices, after peaking just above $120 a barrel at the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have fluctuated between $100 and $107 a barrel for the past four weeks.

“Florida drivers are finding the most expensive prices at the pump in four weeks,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Global supply concerns are keeping upward pressure on oil prices, as many countries look to limit the import of Russian oil. The global crude oil market remains an important issue for motorists, as oil prices account for more than 50% of what drivers pay at the pump. Oil prices have ping ponged dramatically since Russia invaded Ukraine and that volatility is likely to continue through the summer travel season.”

The U.S. price for a barrel of oil advanced 3% last week. Friday’s closing settlement of $104.69 per barrel is $2.62 per barrel more than the week before, yet $1.85 per barrel less than two weeks ago.

Gas Price Overview Oil Price Overview Sunday’s Avg. Price – $4.18 per gallon Cost for a Full Tank – $63 (15 gallons) 2022 High – $4.38 per gallon (Mar. 11, 2022) 2021 High – $3.36 per gallon (Nov. 2021) Record High – $4.38 per gallon (Mar. 2022) Friday’s U.S. Oil Price – $104.69 per barrel Previous Week’s Closing Price – $102.07 per barrel 2022 High – $123.70 (Mar. 8, 2022) 2021 High – $84.65 per barrel (Oct. 2021) Record High – $145.29 per barrel (July 2008)

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.34), Fort Lauderdale ($4.23), Naples ($4.22)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.96), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.98), Panama City ($4.03)









