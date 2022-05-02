The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, May 2, 2022









Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: Circuit Judge Terence Perkins holds arraignments, hears pleas and imposes sentences throughout the day, including a plea hearing the case of James Harris, who will serve 15 years in prison if the judge approves of the deal.

The Flagler county Commission meets at 9 a.m. for a regularly scheduled meeting and again at 1 p.m. for a goal-setting session, at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. At the 9 a.m. meeting, Supervisor of Elections Keiti Lenhart will propose combining seven voting precincts into three.

The Beverly Beach Town Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the meeting hall building behind the Town Hall, 2735 North Oceanshore Boulevard (State Road A1A) in Beverly Beach.

Notably: Today is Eid al-Fitr, the feast that celebrates the end of the month of Ramadan. If you know a Muslim, baside telling them Salam aalaikum, wish them Eid Mubarak, or tell them, in English if you prefer, May every year find you in good health (Kol ‘Am Wa Antum Bekhair). Extra points if you can pull of that kh sound. If you’d like toi celebrate the end of the century’s biggest fake Muslim, you may recall that it was on this day in 2011 that a team of special forces assassinated Osama bin Laden. Nothing to celebrate about Team 6’s more scabrous history. Not so incidentally, it is Teacher Appreciation Week, except, of course, in Florida, where the new Don;t Say Gay law means it’s open season suing school boards.

