The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

City Repertory Theatre stages “Waiting for Godot” at 3:00 p.m. Performances will be in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $20 adults and $15 students, available at crtpalmcoast.com, by calling 386-585-9415, or at the venue just before showtime. See the preview: “‘Waiting for Godot’ Finally Arrives as Palm Coast’s City Rep Stages Beckett’s Absurdist Masterpiece.”

“Proof,” the David Auburn play, is staged at the Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $20. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the Tony Award for Best Play and Drama Desk for Best Play. David Auburn’s first play is a play about family, mental health and math. Catherine, a grad student in mathematics, has found a solution to a previously unsolvable proof. At the same time she has been caring for her father, a brilliant mathematician in decline. With the proof as a fulcrum, Catherine must come to terms with her discovery and her father’s legacy. This show contains foul language.

The Annual George Washington Carver Foundation Auction begins Monday. The purpose of the auction is to raise money to go back into the development of the Carver Center in Bunnell. In order to participate in this auction you must register for a bidder account on this 32auctions website. To register click login in the top right corner and then click “Create an account now” if you have not yet made one. The system will then send you an email with a link to confirm the registration. Your bidder ID will be the first part of your email address. If you would like to change the bidder ID you may go in to account settings and pick a new ID. Please pick a username you don’t mind being displayed publicly. The username of the current bidder will be displayed with the item.

Notably: It is Labor Day in some 140 countries. It is Pierre Appreciation Day in the United States.

