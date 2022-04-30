Ex-Democratic Minority Leader Sen. Gary Farmer Files to Run for Judge Instead of Seeking Re-Election

Sen. Gary Farmer, a Lighthouse Point Democrat who was ousted as minority leader at the end of the 2021 legislative session, filed paperwork Thursday to run for circuit judge in Broward County instead of seeking re-election to the Senate.

Farmer, a trial attorney who was first elected to the Senate in 2016, had opened a campaign account to run for another term in the Senate this year. After serving as minority leader through most of the 2021 session, Farmer received a vote of no confidence from Senate Democrats on April 28, 2021, and was replaced as leader by Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation.









Democratic members had grown frustrated with Farmer, with issues coming to a head after Farmer allegedly told a reporter he was concerned that someone in the caucus would flip their vote on a bill that Democrats were able to defeat on the Senate floor. Farmer remained an outspoken member of the Senate during this year’s regular legislative session and a special session last week.

Farmer on Thursday became the fourth candidate to file for the Group 23 seat in the 17th Judicial Circuit in Broward County, according to the state Division of Elections website. Judicial candidates face a noon Friday deadline to qualify for this year’s elections.

–News Service of Florida