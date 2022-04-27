Sheriff Escorts Luciano and Celico Families to Tallahassee as Names of Fallen Are Added to Honor Wall

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly escorted families of two Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) fallen heroes, Detention Deputy First Class Paul Luciano and Sergeant Francesco Celico to Tallahassee Monday for special statewide law enforcement honors.

The Florida Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) held fallen officer ceremonies at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on the campus of Florida State University and the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) Headquarters in the state capitol, respectively.









At the 40th Annual Florida FOP Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial Service Monday morning, Luciano and Celico were among the 85 names added to their memorial wall. They were then among the thirty names added to the FSA Memorial Wall during a Monday afternoon ceremony.

A roll call of heroes at the FOP service saw Sheriff Staly, FCSO Honor Guard and FCSO escorts walk the families of Luciano and Celico to the front of the Civic Center ceremony to receive honors for their loved ones. Local and state proclamations were made in honor of the special day. Additionally, there was a rider-less horse, Taps performance, rifle salute and fly-over tribute to close out the morning.

The FSA service Monday afternoon saw similar honors and gave everyone in attendance a first chance to see their heroes’ names on the memorial wall located on the grounds of the FSA Headquaters. FCSO Commander Kenny Goncalves sang the National Anthem at the FSA ceremony. The FCSO Motor Unit also attended to help escort and honor the families during their stay in Tallahassee.

Both of these memorials honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in their service to their communities. Luciano was working in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility when he received his COVID-19 diagnosis. Luciano passed away on August 26, 2021. Celico passed away on September 9, 2011 after having a massive heart attack following a high-stress work incident and had never been recognized.









“I am honored to have been part of memorializing two of our own among Florida’s fallen heroes,” Sheriff Staly said. “These deputies have given the ultimate sacrifice to keep our communities safe and their memory and service will forever be honored by the Florida FOP and the Florida Sheriff’s Association. To those who’ve lost their lives in the line of duty, thank you for your service. Your memory will live on forever. To the families of fallen heroes, we will always honor your hero and the sacrifice you have also made.”

The FSA established the granite Memorial Wall 21 years ago to honor sheriff’s deputies who have fallen in the line of duty. The Florida FOP Memorial is forty years old this year and lists the names of 941 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in Florida.