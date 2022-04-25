Motorcyclist Is Killed on I-95 Near State Road 100 in Third Flagler Road Fatality in 4 Days

A single-motorcycle crash took the life of a man on I-95 early this afternoon immediately south of the intersection with State Road 100 in Palm Coast. It was the third road fatality in Flagler County in four days.

The crash took place minutes after 1 p.m. as the motorcyclist was riding north in heavy traffic. Several witnesses reported to authorities that the man veered left, violently struck the guardrail with his three-wheel Harley-Davidson Tri Glide, and flipped onto the southbound lanes. No other vehicles were involved.









Several people driving by stopped to render aid only to find that the man had died on impact. Flagler County Fire Rescue and Palm Coast Fire Department paramedics were at the scene within minutes, pronounced the motorcyclist deceased.

The crash closed the southbound lanes of I-95 at State Road 100 and the left lane of three northbound lanes as the Florida Highway Patrol conducted its investigation on the southbound side. The victim, wrapped in a white sheet where he had fallen, was still on the highway at 2:30, as the medical examiner–who alone may move or remove the body–had not yet arrived at the scene.

Traffic disruptions on the highway quickly rippled to neighboring roads, backing up traffic on Old Kings Road at Old Dixie Highway and on State Road 100 around the intersection, while northbound traffic on I-95 backed up to the south past Old Dixie. At 3:30 p.m., traffic was still backed up two miles on the southbound lanes, from S.R. 100, and over two miles on the northbound lanes south of the intersection as the Palm Coast Fire Police controlled the situation as it could.

It was the 10th road fatality on Flagler County roads this year, exceeding last year’s total for the whole year by one. Of the nine fatalities last year, nine were motorcyclists, including a fatality on the last day of the year on I-95, in a circumstance similar to today’s crash–the motorcyclist colluded with the guardrail. Today’s was the first motorcyclist death of the year in Flagler.