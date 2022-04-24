59-Year-Old Woman Killed, Two Critical in Head-On Crash on SR 11 Just Past Center of Bunnell

Last Updated: 6:14 p.m.

A head-on crash on State Road 11 just past the center of Bunnell took the life of one person and required two patients to be trauma-evacuated late this morning.

The crash took place minutes before 11 a.m. on a relatively straight stretch of SR 11, just past Old Haw Creek Road, from which Justice Lane branches off toward the county jail. Light and weather were not an issue: it’s been a dry, mostly sunny day. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.









It involved an SUV and a Dodge Charger, and a total of five people, three of them in one vehicle. None of the individuals were from Flagler County. Both vehicles exhibited severe front-end damage. One of the patients required extrication by firefighter-paramedics.

A Florida Highway Patrol report issued late this afternoon was characteristically short on details, specifying only that an SUV and a sedan were involved, and that the sedan (the Dodge Charger) crossed the middle line into oncoming traffic, triggering the crash. FHP has not released the names of the victims even though next-of-kin notification has been made.

A 47-year-old Deltona man was at the wheel of the sedan. He was evacuated in critical condition. His passenger was a 19-year-old man, also from Deltona. He suffered minor injuries.

A 41-year-old Jupiter woman was at the wheel of the SUV. She suffered minor injuries. She had two passengers: a 59-year-old woman from Bedminster, N.J., and a 79-year-old woman from Groveland, Fla. The 59 year old was killed. The 79 year old was evacuated in critical condition.

Fire Flight, the county’s emergency helicopter, landed at a nearby park in Bunnell and flew one of the two patients to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach. Its flight path indicates it took off around 11:30 a.m. and landed with the patient at Halifax around 11:40. A Flagler County Fire Rescue ambulance transported the other trauma patient to Halifax. A trauma injury means the patient suffered either a serious or critical injury–the type of injuries that cannot be treated except at a trauma center like Halifax.

State Road 11 was closed in both directions at Cody’s Corner, the intersection with County Road 304, and at Old Haw Creek Road, as the Florida Highway Patrol took over the investigation. Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies were first on the scene.

It was the second vehicle crash resulting in a fatality on Flagler County roads in 48 hours. A 60-year-old St. Augustine man was killed when he lost control, for reasons yet unexplained, on U.S. 1 near Matanzas Woods Parkway Friday afternoon and crashed into the concrete barrier of a bridge.









The crash today brings the number of road fatalities to nine this year in Flagler County, two of them pedestrian, matching the total number of road fatalities last year, when Flagler matched its lowest road-fatality total in 27 years. There were 19 road fatalities in the county in 2020 and 12 in 2019.