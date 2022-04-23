The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, April 23, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

AAUW Flagler Branch Author’s Tea Fundraiser: Featured speaker Sarah Symons is an author and the founder of Her Future Coalition, an organization that creates powerful and positive change in the lives of survivors of gender violence. Sarah will talk about her latest book Standing in the Way: From Trafficking Victim to Human Rights Activist and Her Future Coalition, which has educated, sheltered, trained, employed, and provided mental health support to vulnerable survivors on their way to freedom, over 5,000 to date. Hopefully, we will take away ideas from Sarah’s program to help victims in our own County. Tickets are $25 per person or $180 for a table of 8. 1 to 3 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Victoria Machado at the Palm Coast Historical Society: “Sacred Waters: Exploring the Protection of Florida’s Fluid Landscapes.” 10 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Free lecture. This presentation explores efforts to restore Florida’s waterways. We will investigate the motivations of environmentalists who love and advocate for these water bodies. By focusing on issues related to springs and the Everglades, we will dive into the conversations that arise when Floridians view water as essential to their quality of life.

The Rails to Trails Conservancy has declared April 23rd to be National Trails Day, and we are celebrating on the Loop along A1A in Flagler County with Trails Day on A1A. The main event, starting at noon, is a Bike Parade and Scavenger hunt between Marineland and Varn Park, with stops along the way, including rest stop areas. Additionally, anyone can join in at any point, at any time and be part of the Fun.

A Dave Bowers Photography Exhibit at the Grand Gallery, Grand Living Realty, 2298 Colbert Ln, Palm Coast, starting today, with an opening reception on Saturday, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Bowers writes: “The photographic digital art on display is a culmination from the past year featuring inspiration from that bygone era of the clipper ship period in our country’s history. All of these compositions are produced on canvas, framed / unframed and available in multiple sizes and price points.

Surrealism is a 20th century avant-garde movement in art, which sought to release the creative potential of the unconscious mind by the irrational juxtaposition of the images. My series of digital art compositions was inspired by the early creators of the movement such as Max Ernst, Andre Breton, Jackson Pollack and Salvador Dali.

I hope that you’ll join with me on the 24th and sense these two collections as they come to life right before your eyes!

Hispanic American Club of Palm Coast Hosts 35th Anniversary Dance: The Hispanic American Club of Palm Coast hosts its Anniversary Dance on Saturday, April 23, celebrating 35 years of serving the community of Palm Coast at the V.F.W. Post 8696, at 47 Old Kings Road, Palm Coast, Florida. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Fee: $30 for members, $40 for guests. Call Anita Rivera at 386/302-9781 or Blanca Game at 386/569-3491.

The Annual George Washington Carver Foundation Auction begins Monday. The purpose of the auction is to raise money to go back into the development of the Carver Center in Bunnell. In order to participate in this auction you must register for a bidder account on this 32auctions website. To register click login in the top right corner and then click “Create an account now” if you have not yet made one. The system will then send you an email with a link to confirm the registration. Your bidder ID will be the first part of your email address. If you would like to change the bidder ID you may go in to account settings and pick a new ID. Please pick a username you don’t mind being displayed publicly. The username of the current bidder will be displayed with the item.

From Statista’s Daily Infographics: “As book sales have picked up in the U.S. in recent years, the time spent reading for pleasure and personal interest is nevertheless declining in the country. This is despite the fiction category leading the resurgence in the book market. According to the Time Use Survey by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average American still spent 23 minutes per day reading in 2004. That declined to just 16 minutes in 2019, the latest year on record. A lot of non-readers are skewing the average reading time downwards, however. Taking into account only Americans 15 years and older that do read for pleasure, average reading time per day in 2019 was 1 hour and 30 minutes, down from a peak of 1 hour and 35 minutes in 2012, but a step up from the 1 hour and 23 minutes recorded in 2004.”

Now this: The OnClassical label just re-issued Federico Pulina’s 2020 recording of Chopin’s Etudes Op. 10 and 25, played at the speed of Alexis Weissenberg playing Bach, which may or may not work with Chopin, depending on your Nascarian sensibilities. Here’s a sample, with one dropped note at the end:

https://youtu.be/dw-xcp6MJ3c









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.