Gas Prices Drop 25 Cents in Two Weeks

Florida gas prices dropped another 7 cents last week. The state average has now declined nearly 25 cents per gallon over the course of a little more than two weeks, according to an AAA release.

On Sunday, the average price for gasoline in Florida was $4.01 per gallon. That’s 27 cents less than a month ago, and the lowest price since Russia invaded Ukraine.









In Flagler County, the GasBuddy was reporting no regular unleaded prices above $4 except in Flagler Beach, with prices in Palm Coast and Bunnell ranging between 3.72 and 3.99 a gallon.

“Gas prices have mostly declined through the past two weeks, but don’t be surprised if they rebound soon,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The price of oil jumped 8% last week, on reports that the European Union is preparing to ban Russian oil imports, which fuels ongoing concerns about global oil supplies. The crude increase could ultimately lead to an increase of 10 cents or more at the pump.”

Fuel Price Overview

Sunday’s Florida Avg. – $4.01 per gallon

– $4.01 per gallon Lowest Since – March 7, 2022

– March 7, 2022 Avg. Cost for a Fill-Up – $60 for a 15-gallon tank ($18 more than this time last year)

– $60 for a 15-gallon tank ($18 more than this time last year) 2022 High – $4.38 per gallon (March 11)

– $4.38 per gallon (March 11) 2021 High – $3.36 per gallon

– $3.36 per gallon 2022 U.S. Oil Price High – $123.70 (March 8)

– $123.70 (March 8) 2021 U.S. Oil Price High – $84.65 per barrel

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.23), Fort Lauderdale ($4.11), Miami ($4.09)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.84), Pensacola ($3.86), Melbourne-Titusville ($3.89)









Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Consider paying cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

in your vehicle. Drive conservatively . Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy. Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell. Click here for more information.

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $4.080 $4.077 $4.116 $4.289 $2.870 $4.33 (3/11/2022) Florida $4.005 $4.004 $4.079 $4.280 $2.829 $4.38 (3/11/2022) Georgia $3.709 $3.709 $3.769 $4.241 $2.708 $4.29 (3/11/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.