The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, April 17, 2022

The Enablers by Adam Zyglis, The Buffalo News (assuming there's understanding that those poil profits are banked on European sales.)
Weather: Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Sunday NightMostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Today at the Editor’s glance:

Easter Egg Hunt on the grounds of St Thomas Episcopal Church, 5400 Belle Terre Parkway, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Bring your own basket!

Easter Sunday services: Santa Maria del Mar in Flagler Beach (915 North Central Avenue) has Easter masses at 9 and 11 a.m. and at 1 p.m. St. Elizabeth Ann Seton at 4600 Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast has Easter Sunday masses at 6:30, 8, 10 a.m. and noon, with a Spanish mass at 5 p.m. The 10 a.m. service will feature chamber music.




Notably: Cambodia fell to the Khmer Rouge on this day in 1975, leading to one of the 20th century’s major genocides at the hands of Pol Pot’s followers. Seth Mydans reported in the New York Times on June 7, 1996: “Sous Thy played an important role in the mass killings by the Communist Khmer Rouge that for nearly four years turned Cambodia into one of the most terrifying places on earth: He was a clerk. In meticulous, even radiant script, he recorded the names and personal histories of thousands of prisoners who were led blindfolded through his office to be tortured and killed at Tuol Sleng prison in Phnom Penh. He was not a violent man, Mr. Sous Thy said in an interview at this village one hour’s drive south of Phnom Penh. “I was just making lists.” Today, those lists, like the dedicated work of other loyal record-keepers, are being turned against the Khmer Rouge by a research team, financed primarily by the United States Congress, that is gathering evidence for possible trials of their leaders. In addition, in tallying thousands of mass graves around the country, the researchers say the number of people killed between 1975 and 1979 could be double the figure of one million that is generally used, out of a population then estimated at seven million.”

The Annual George Washington Carver Foundation Auction begins Monday. The purpose of the auction is to raise money to go back into the development of the Carver Center in Bunnell. In order to participate in this auction you must register for a bidder account on this 32auctions website. To register click login in the top right corner and then click “Create an account now” if you have not yet made one. The system will then send you an email with a link to confirm the registration. Your bidder ID will be the first part of your email address. If you would like to change the bidder ID you may go in to account settings and pick a new ID. Please pick a username you don’t mind being displayed publicly. The username of the current bidder will be displayed with the item.

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

The Elect are our Pharisees. In fostering antiracist ideas that actually harm black people, they are obsessed with the letter of the law rather than its spirit, and their prosecution of sinners contrasts with Jesus’s embrace of them. We see in them not the demeanor of someone smoking out something awful–think of unearthing bodies after a mudslide–but the demeanor of someone rejoicing in showing themselves to have smoked out something awful. Their social media posts tend to be the equivalent of someone posting a picture not of the covered-up body they dug out of the mudslide, but of themselves actually in the act of digging the body out, to show that they were the ones who did it. This is the kind of “work” that the Elect are evangelizing America to do.

–From John McWhorter’s “Woke Racism: How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America” (2021).

