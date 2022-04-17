The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, April 17, 2022









Weather: Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Sunday NightMostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Easter Egg Hunt on the grounds of St Thomas Episcopal Church, 5400 Belle Terre Parkway, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Bring your own basket!

Easter Sunday services: Santa Maria del Mar in Flagler Beach (915 North Central Avenue) has Easter masses at 9 and 11 a.m. and at 1 p.m. St. Elizabeth Ann Seton at 4600 Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast has Easter Sunday masses at 6:30, 8, 10 a.m. and noon, with a Spanish mass at 5 p.m. The 10 a.m. service will feature chamber music.









Notably: Cambodia fell to the Khmer Rouge on this day in 1975, leading to one of the 20th century’s major genocides at the hands of Pol Pot’s followers. Seth Mydans reported in the New York Times on June 7, 1996: “Sous Thy played an important role in the mass killings by the Communist Khmer Rouge that for nearly four years turned Cambodia into one of the most terrifying places on earth: He was a clerk. In meticulous, even radiant script, he recorded the names and personal histories of thousands of prisoners who were led blindfolded through his office to be tortured and killed at Tuol Sleng prison in Phnom Penh. He was not a violent man, Mr. Sous Thy said in an interview at this village one hour’s drive south of Phnom Penh. “I was just making lists.” Today, those lists, like the dedicated work of other loyal record-keepers, are being turned against the Khmer Rouge by a research team, financed primarily by the United States Congress, that is gathering evidence for possible trials of their leaders. In addition, in tallying thousands of mass graves around the country, the researchers say the number of people killed between 1975 and 1979 could be double the figure of one million that is generally used, out of a population then estimated at seven million.”

The Annual George Washington Carver Foundation Auction begins Monday. The purpose of the auction is to raise money to go back into the development of the Carver Center in Bunnell. In order to participate in this auction you must register for a bidder account on this 32auctions website. To register click login in the top right corner and then click “Create an account now” if you have not yet made one. The system will then send you an email with a link to confirm the registration. Your bidder ID will be the first part of your email address. If you would like to change the bidder ID you may go in to account settings and pick a new ID. Please pick a username you don’t mind being displayed publicly. The username of the current bidder will be displayed with the item.

