The Charmette’s Annual Women in Red Luncheon at Hilton Garden Inn Features Pearl Roziers

The St. Johns-Putnam-Flagler County Chapter of the Charmettes Inc. invites the community to its Annual Women In Red Luncheon on May 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Boulevard, in Palm Coast.

The Women In Red Luncheon promotes cancer awareness in local communities. The theme for this year’s event is “Women of Faith, Praying for a Cure.” Each year, the Charmettes donate to a national organization as well as local organizations in all three represented counties in support of cancer research. The group also provides educational scholarships to one deserving student from each of the three counties.









Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased from any Charmette member. For more information, contact Charmette Roegina Simmons at 386-546-0144.

The speaker for this year’s luncheon will be Pearl Roziers of Jacksonville, a member of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated, Delta Alpha Delta Zeta, Clay County Chapter who spent 36 years in the Duval County school system, starting as a speech-language pathologist and retiring as an assistant superintendent. She is also a published author.

“I am a retired educator, wife, mother and child of God,” Rozier said in an interview with Miami’s Voyagemia.com last year. “I was reared in a small rural Florida community that I believed gave me everything I needed to live a productive life. I say believed because up until December 1, 2015, I would consider my life to have been perfect. December, 2015 changed everything. On that day, neither all of my education, my upbringing, my top-level administrative position, nor my six-figure income could prepare me for what I had to face. On December 1, 2015, I received a call that my son, my only child, was deceased. My story began that day. With three small words, ‘Pearl, he’s gone,’ everything around me changed. I had to find a way to girt my loins and muster up enough courage to live despite the pain. I had to face my grief, walk the journey of loss and move from the tragedy of death to the triumph of life.”

Rozier and her husband launched the Mitch22 Foundation in her son’s honor. “Using Service, Scholarship, Sponsorship and Support, the Foundation seeks to advocate for families of deserving youths who continue to live life with a smile despite their obstacles,” she said in the interview. “My proudest moments of life have come at the lowest points on my journey.









The Women of the Charmettes Inc are dedicated achievers and community builders who provide assistance to individuals and families in need in areas including education, health, scholarships and community development. The organization has 20 active chapters throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington, D.C.