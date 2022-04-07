Ormond Beach Father Faces Death Penalty as Jury Finds Him Guilty of Murdering His 5-Month-Old Child for Crying

By the time Daemon was 5 months old, Daemon Scott’s small body was already a testament to a lifetime of brutality, with bruises, cuts to his face, cigarette burns and numerous indications of trauma over time.

Daemon was born on Jan. 15, 2019. On June 11, 2019, Ormond Beach police responded to 19 North Younge Street, Lot 70, after his father, Calib J. Scott, 23 at the time, called 911 to report that his son was having difficulties breathing. Responders took the child to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach. He had open sores, cuts to the nose, mouth and face. The baby died.









The boy’s mother had gone to work at the time of the incident. She and Scott would later claim, according to a report by the Department of Children and Families, that “a box fan fell on Daemon the prior day and left bruising on his face. The father claimed he was changing Daemon’s diaper on the changing table when Daemon became limp and unconscious.” Both were lying. The Medical Examiner’s autopsy completed the same day the boy died determined the cause of death was due to intentional blunt head trauma–that is, a homicide.

Scott would later confess to law enforcement and child protective investigators that he had killed his son. “He detailed being frustrated by Daemon’s crying and dropped him on the floor, picked him up by his neck, hit him across the face, and subsequently threw him onto the changing table where his head hit a metal bar,” according to the DCF report.

“The mother denied any knowledge of injuries sustained to Daemon, but law enforcement photographs showed extensive injuries that occurred over time including an extensive sore on

Daemon’s nose and mouth and a cigarette burn inside his ear. Collateral interviews reported the mother knew of the injuries and was seen putting Vick’s vapor rub on the child’s nose and mouth.”

The mother fled the state the day after the incident, going to Monroe, Mich., by way of Toledo, Ohio. (The couple had moved to Florida in December 2018. They had not lived in the state before. The boy’s mother had other children, but gave them all away to family)

Scott was arrested on charges of first degree murder and aggravated child abuse, both first-degree felonies, and neglect of a child.

Today, after just a two-day trial plus a day of jury selection in DeLand, a jury of six women and six men found Scott guilty on all charges. He faces the death penalty when that phase of the trial, with the same jury, begins on April 11.









“Baby Daemon suffered through 5 months of hell and ultimately died at the hands of his father,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza was quoted as saying in a release. “What he suffered is unimaginable. How could a father be so selfish and cruel? We will remain dedicated to protecting the most vulnerable and precious members of our community as we prepare for the sentencing phase of the trial.”

Assistant State Attorney’s Andrew Urbanak and Heatha Trigones successfully tried the case for the State. Assistant Public Defender Matt Phillips represented Scott. Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols presided over the trial and will sit on the sentencing phase.

The last time a Volusia County convict was executed dates back to 1998, though dozens of Volusia County inmates sit on death row.

Nearly a year after Scott’s arrest, his then-ex-wife, Stephanie Holly, was arrested in Michigan on charges of Neglect of a Child Causing Great Bodily Harm, a second degree felony, Failure to Report Child Abuse, a third degree felony, and Culpable Negligence Causing Harm, a second degree misdemeanor. She has been held on $210,000 bond at the Volusia Branch Jail since July 9. The case is still in its pre-trial phases, though today’s outcome would likely spur Holly to agree to a plea.

