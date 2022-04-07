The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, April 7, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

In Court: Circuit Judge Terence Perkins was to hear a possible plea from James Harris, formerly of Flagler Beach’s Jimmy’s Hang 10, but that hearing was rescheduled to May 2. Drug court, normally scheduled for today, is not on this week. Perkins will hear a plea from Ian Davis.

Palm Coast Democratic Club meeting: Randy Jaye, a writer and historian, will discuss his book Perseverance: Episodes of Black History from the Rural South,” at the Palm Coast Democratic Club on April 7 at 7 p.m. The meeting is open to all regardless of party affiliation or ideology. The meeting is at the African American Cultural Society Center, 4422 U.S. 1 North, in Palm Coast. Look for the white pyramid in front. Call (386) 864-4386 if you need further information.

Attorney Vincent Lyon on Probate Law: Vincent Lyon will be at Cornerstone Business Development Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd, Bunnell, at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the process of probate. Bring a friend and/or spouse and find out any and all information you have ever wondered about in regards to Probate. How it works? What you need to know? Also, have the opportunity to ask any questions you may already have.

Flagler County Fair’s 4H and FFA Youth Livestock Show and Sale: The 4H and Future Farmers of America Youth Livestock Shows and Auction begin at 6 p.m. at the county fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell. 4H and FFA Exhibits inside cattleman’s hall. These events showcase the present and future of Florida agriculture. They bring out the best in tomorrow’s farmers with 4-H and FFA livestock competitions as well as a variety of other exhibits and displays.

Stetson University’s Second Stage Theatre: Lucas Hnath’s A Doll’s House, Part 2, is staged at 8 p.m. at Stetson University’s Second Stage Theatre, inside the Museum of Art, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., adjacent to the DeLand campus. Free admission to all.

The Annual George Washington Carver Foundation Auction begins Monday. The purpose of the auction is to raise money to go back into the development of the Carver Center in Bunnell. In order to participate in this auction you must register for a bidder account on this 32auctions website. To register click login in the top right corner and then click “Create an account now” if you have not yet made one. The system will then send you an email with a link to confirm the registration. Your bidder ID will be the first part of your email address. If you would like to change the bidder ID you may go in to account settings and pick a new ID. Please pick a username you don’t mind being displayed publicly. The username of the current bidder will be displayed with the item.

