The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, April 4, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Monday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

In Court: Circuit Judge Terence Perkins hears pleas, imposes sentencings and holds status hearings for much of the day.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. The commission is expected to appoint Jorge Salinas, the deputy county administrator or chief of staff, as the county’s E911 coordinator. The county is also seeking a GIS-mapping grant for the 911 system. The 911 system is run by the sheriff’s office. See the full agenda here.

The Beverly Beach Town Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the meeting hall building behind the Town Hall, 2735 North Oceanshore Boulevard (State Road A1A) in Beverly Beach. See meeting announcements here.

Flagler County Fair’s 4H and FFA Youth Livestock Show and Sale: The 4H and Future Farmers of America Youth Livestock Shows and Auction begin at 6 p.m. at the county fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell. 4H and FFA Exhibits inside cattleman’s hall. These events showcase the present and future of Florida agriculture. They bring out the best in tomorrow’s farmers with 4-H and FFA livestock competitions as well as a variety of other exhibits and displays.

Notably: It is Maya Angelou’s birthday (1928). She died in 2014. In her eternal words, from The Heart of a Woman: “I wanted to be a wife and to create a beautiful home to make my man happy, but there was more to life than being a diligent maid with a permanent pussy.” She died in 2014. I’m not sure I could find an equally zesty quote from Marguerite Duras, drussillesque though the French writer and screenwriter (“Hiroshima, mon amour”) was. “Duras, now, is an important writer,” Barbara Probst Solomon wrote in partisan Review in 1987. “She writes in many different voices and modes, and I take all of them seriously, including the political, which I believe ill thought-out, and at times appalling. It is precisely because I accept her urgency, and her literary skill, that I feel it is so important also to say, look here, at times, this or that is wrong, immoral or utter nonsense.” Duras died in 2016.

Now this: Elisabeth Leonskaja has just released her performance of Mozart’s complete piano sonatas. The complete six-CD set for a mere $25 at soon-to-be-unionized Amazon. Michael Beek writes in his review for BBC’s Music magazine: “As we move from the relatively simple charms of an exceptional composer in his late teens (the set of six, K279-84) through experimentation and greatness to the last sonata, necessarily simple to suit a young princess but so perfect and at one with the world, the lucidity, articulation and colouring are always a joy, and have a perfect recording to match. You register the delight Mozart shows in ringing decorative changes on rococo tropes, the ambition of placing an adagio first, for the E flat Sonata K282, where Leonskaja reaches for the pure tender essence, and of ending the set with a Theme and Variations (the seemingly effortlessness continuity, one variation flowing into another, is breathtaking). Not so very much later, chronologically speaking, Mozart’s powerhouse of ideas in the opening movement of K309 has irresistible forward movement but never anything overdriven; Leonskaja always treads the tightrope between prettiness and excessive emphases.” Here’s a sample.









