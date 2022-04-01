The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, April 1, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

In Court: Jamal “Jamie” Nejame, a former candidate for mayor in Flagler Beach, is scheduled for a plea on a felony charge of firing his fun at his neighbor’s house, at 8:30 a.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401. See: “Jamal Nejame, Ex-Flagler Beach Candidate, Arrested on Felony Charge of Shooting Into House With Children” and “Palm Coast Man Accused of Shooting Into a Neighbor’s House Wants to Go Home. Judge Swiftly Says No.”

On Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, Flagler County Library Director Holly Albanese and County Commissioner Dave Sullivan, who sits on the Library Board of Trustees, will talk about the relevance of libraries in the information age, and Agriculture Museum Director Kara Hoblick will talk about the museum, starting a little after 9 a.m. with my commentary.

First Friday in Flagler Beach: First Friday, the monthly festival of music, food and leisure, is scheduled for this evening at Downtown’s Veterans Park, 105 South 2nd Street, from 5 to 9 p.m.

As always on April 1, don’t believe anything you read in the Palm Coast Observer. So forget April Fool’s: April is Autism Acceptance Month, sponsored by the Autism Society, a national grassroots organization, and it is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Speaking of which: why have 50 countries banned corporal punishment, even in the home, while all 50 American states still allow it? Answer: because we’re not nearly as civilized as you imagine. Also: It’s the birth anniversary of Toshiro Mifune, Japan’s greatest actor (1920). If you’ve ever wondered what a Japanese Marcello Mastroianni would be like, or vice versa, wonder no more. He died in 1997 after appearing in 150 movies, including many of Kurosawa’s.

