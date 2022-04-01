Friends of A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway Dedicate All-American Road

The Friends of A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway, Inc. are pleased to announce the dedication of the A1A All-American Road, marked by a ribbon cutting ceremony on March 29, 2022 at the Bridge of Lions in St. Augustine, Florida.

Attended by guest speakers Florida Representative Tom Leek (District 25), U.S. Congressman Michael Waltz’ District Director (Ret) Brigadier General Ernie Audino, Flagler County Commissioner Greg Hansen, St. Johns County Commissioner Henry Dean, National Scenic Byway Foundation President Dr. Christopher M. Sieverdes, and Scenic America’s Mark Falzone, dignitaries and friends of the byway organization gathered for the celebration.









“Florida’s A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway is truly one of this country’s greatest roadways, and it’s an honor to be here to celebrate its designation as an All-American Road,” said Falzone. “The road itself represents so many outstanding qualities, and the community behind it gives us a great example of how to showcase those qualities to maximize its impact.”

Designated in 2021 by the Federal Highway Administration as Florida’s second All-American Road, the A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway is one of 57 U.S. Department of Transportation designated All-American Roads in the United States. The designation celebration coincides with the Building Better Byways Conference, hosted by the Friends of A1A, welcoming the Florida Department of Transportation’s Florida Scenic Highways Program Annual Meeting and the National Scenic Byway Foundation’s Byway Leadership Training. Drawing attendees from across the United States, the week of activities and training further supports the activities of more than 1,000 scenic highways and byways across America who will be applying for funding opportunities through the National Scenic Byway Program, overseen by the Federal Highway Administration.

“We were so excited to have scenic highway and byway friends join us for this historic moment,” said Friends of A1A Byway Program Administrator Danielle Anderson. “Not only did our colleagues have the opportunity to experience a world class dedication ceremony showcasing our byway community partners, but hosting the Building Better Byways Conference here in St. Augustine offered a chance to strengthen the resolve of scenic highway and byway professionals and volunteers as we move forward with projects to enhance our local communities across America.”

“Byway leaders and our Florida DOT partners are dedicated to protecting and enhancing the unique quality and features of our designated scenic byways,” said Sharon Strouse, executive director of the National Scenic Byway Foundation. “We commend them for their tireless efforts.”