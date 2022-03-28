A Fund-Raiser for City Repertory Theatre at Chez Jacqueline on April 7

The popular Chez Jacqueline Boutique is staging one of its celebrated fashion shows on April 7, this time as a fund-raiser for City Repertory Theatre, Palm Coast and Flagler County’s cutting edge theater company.

Tickets on sale for $25 each. The show will feature fashions from the boutique modeled by the theater’s actors. Wine and hors d’ouevres will be provided and items will be raffled off. There’ll also be a raffle. All proceeds will be donated to the theater. (Its production of “The Revolutionists,” a dark comedy about four leading women of the French Revolution, wrapped up Sunday.)









The show at Chez Jacqueline begins at 5 p.m. at the boutique, at 25 Palm Harbor Village Way W, Suite # 3. Call 386-447-1650 for more information. Keep in mind: space at the boutique is limited to 30 guests. You must pre-pay to hold your spot.

Now in its 12th season, City Repertory Theatre, a non-profit, has received significant critical acclaim not only for its bold and diverse repertory, ranging from musical theater to Shakespeare, but also for its excellent production values and consistently high-caliber acting.

“We are thrilled that Boutique Owner Jacqui Hamilton will be doing this for us,” CRT Artistic Director John Sbordone says. “The money raised will be well spent to bring our audiences an even higher level of theater.” The black-box theater is at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207. Next up this season is a staging of Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot,” starting April 29. If you can’t make the fund-raiser, you can book tickets for “Godot” here. No need to wait for those.

Chez Jacqueline, established in 2003, is a popular source for fashion, gifts, and home décor. The store has a two-decade tradition of raising funds for the city’s non-profit clubs and service organizations, from Flagler County’s cold-weather shelter (also known as the Sheltering Tree) to the Synchro Belles.