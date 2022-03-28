Sitemap

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, March 28, 2022

Criminal Suck-up by Bill Day, FloridaPolitics.com
Criminal Suck-up by Bill Day, FloridaPolitics.com



Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

In Court: Darius Watts, 17, who was one of three people who took part in a home invasion robbery in Palm Coast’s P Section two years ago, pleads before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. Melissa Gilham, who faces a third degree felony for allowing her dog in public, without a muzzle, even though it had been declared a dangerous dog, will also tender a plea. The dog bit a child and caused an injury that required several surgeries. Those are among numerous other pleas and sentencings scheduled for today.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The agenda is very light.

Now this:




“What is a woman? Jackson shows that a woman is someone who stays cool in the face of calumny and is headed for the Supreme Court. And that will be justice for Justice Jackson. A better question might be: What is a senator? Is it a dolt who cares more about boosting unrealistic presidential ambitions with distorted information than making the Senate, for once, look like a dignified body?”

–From Maureen Dowd’s “Real Justice: Justice Jackson,” The New York Times, March 26, 2022.

Previously:

The Cartoon and Live Briefing Archive.

