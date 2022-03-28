The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, March 28, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

In Court: Darius Watts, 17, who was one of three people who took part in a home invasion robbery in Palm Coast’s P Section two years ago, pleads before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. Melissa Gilham, who faces a third degree felony for allowing her dog in public, without a muzzle, even though it had been declared a dangerous dog, will also tender a plea. The dog bit a child and caused an injury that required several surgeries. Those are among numerous other pleas and sentencings scheduled for today.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The agenda is very light.

