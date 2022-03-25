The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, March 25, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

In Court: Circuit Judge Terence Perkins presides over the trial of Dan Priotti, accused of DUI for the third time in 10 years, what is expected to be a one-day trial. Jury selection was on Monday. In Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County Courthouse, starting at 8:30 a.m.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres: the guest this morning is Flagler County Commissioner Andy Dance. Starting a little after 9 a.m. after my commentary. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

Assistant County Attorney Sean Moylan will be the featured speaker at the Scenic A1A Pride Committee meeting at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. Moylan will discuss the impact of the recent legislative session on local government and home rule.

“The Revolutionists,” by playwright Lauren Gunderson, a comedy about four women during the Terror in the French Revolution, is staged at Palm Coast’s City Repertory Theatre. The Revolutionists propels France’s fight for equality and freedom to modern times with this bold, brave and blisteringly funny new work about feminism, legacy and standing up for one’s beliefs. 7:30 p.m. At The CRT in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets: $20, or $15 for students. Book tickets here. See the preview, “Badass “Revolutionists” Guillotine France’s Reign of Terror in City Repertory Theatre Comedy.”

Notably: It is Bartok’s birth anniversary (1881), as it is that of Gutzon Borglum, sculptor of Mount Rushmore and white supremacist. “In fact,” reports the LATimes, he was a card-carrying member of the Ku Klux Klan. His involvement with the Klan started in 1915, when he contrived to win the commission to build a monument to the Confederacy at Stone Mountain, Ga. The project was sponsored by the Daughters of the Confederacy, whose legacy of monuments to doomed Southern valor is currently the target of demonstrations across the country. Fired up by the infamous film “Birth of A Nation,” Klansmen had paraded to the top of Stone Mountain to stage a rally and burn a cross on Thanksgiving 1915. Borglum quickly saw the Klan as a source of financial and moral support for his massive project. By 1923, Borglum was named to the Kloncilium, the highest national council of the Klan, and in 1924 he tried to engineer a presidential campaign for his favorite imperial wizard.” And that’s not going into colossal presumption of defacing of the Black Hills–Native American land–with the mugs of four presidents, including that of Teddy Roosevelt, who said: “I don’t go so far as to think that the only good Indians are the dead Indians, but I believe nine out of every ten are, and I shouldn’t like to inquire too closely into the case of the tenth. The most vicious cowboy has more moral principle than the average Indian.” See also “The heartbreaking, controversial history of Mount Rushmore,” a National Geographic piece by Amy McKeever from a couple of years ago. It is also the 23rd anniversary of NATO’s attack on Serbia and Kosovo. Maybe we should stick with Bartok. So here’s his third piano concerto, the one that Gabriel Garcia-Marquez says he played over and over as he wrote Autumn of the Patriarch. He didn’t say whose interpretation. Can’t go wrong with Argerich. And so…

