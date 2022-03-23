County Commission Declares ‘Dangerous’ 2 Dogs Who’d Been Terrorizing Hammock Neighborhood Since 2017

The Flagler County Commission Monday unanimously and without commenting on the case voted to approve an order declaring a pair of German shepherds in the Hammock “dangerous,” and requiring the dogs’ owner to abide by rules severely restricting the dogs’ freedom. The dogs had been terrorizing the neighborhood, injuring other dogs and their owners since 2017. It’s the first time in seven years that the commission had to vote on such a dangerous-dog case.









“These aren’t pleasant cases but they are important. It’s a role you don’t play very often, but it is a public safety issue,” Sean Moylan, the assistant county attorney, told commissioners, prefacing the issue.

Gary Schnayderman owns two German shepherd dogs, Tim and Zev. On Feb. 14, while Schnayderman was taking out te trash, the two dogs escaped from their home at 3 Flagship Court in the Hammock. They ran around the neighborhood, attacked Zelda, a sheltie dog, and endangered the dog’s owner, Susanna Sack. The attacks were unprovoked. Zelda was severely injured.

“The wound on the back was substantial in size, approximately the size of a grapefruit, where the skin was pulled off from the muscle,” Lauren Kuzimski, the Flagler Animal Hospital veterinarian, reported. “There were injuries under the skin as well with bruising of the muscles. The damage was severe enough that the skin had pulled away from the muscles on the sides of her body, leaving deep pockets between her skin and everything beneath. To repair the damage, Zelda had to be asleep while her wounds were cleaned and stitched back together. She had to have tubes put into her sides to help with the infection so that it did not stay in her body and instead would ‘drain’ out.”

“Some of the skin on the dog’s back was lost and the rest of it had to be pulled together, a drain put in to prevent infection or to allow it to drain,” Moylan said. The dogs also attacked Cody, a golden retriever, according to a report by Lonnie Groot, the hearing officer. That hearing was held on March 9. Statements by five additional neighbors indicated that Schnayderman “well knew the dangerous and aggressive nature of Tim and Zev,” and had been on notice about the danger they posed, Groot’s report states.









“In the course of investigating this particular incident, it came to light that there were many prior incidents that had never come to the attention of Animal Services, with one exception,” Moylan said. “That one exception was reported to Animal Services at the time, but there was not sufficient evidence at that time to pursue a dangerous dog classification.” Evidence of prior incidents indicated that neighbors had to change their habits to avoid the area, out of safety. One of those incidents mirrored the Valentine’s Day mauling: Schnayderman was taking out the trash, his dogs escaped, attacked a dog owned by a woman who fell down, scraping her arms while trying to breakup the fight. The injuries were not severe in that case.

“Cody had some puncture wounds on his back and I was scratched up and bleeding on my arms,” the woman wrote in an affidavit. “Neither Cody nor I needed anything more than getting cleaned up, but Cody has had a lingering fear of all dogs, something that I have been working on since then.” She added: “I never reported the attack at the time because I am an animal lover and didn’t want the shepherds to be taken away and potentially euthanized. However, things have now changed. Both before and since the attack on Cody there have been other ugly encounters with these dogs and I am sure that you are receiving communications from owners about those.”

Schnayderman spoke to the commission. He acknowledged the attacks, “however, my dogs never attacked any people at anytime,” he said. (“That is not at all proven by the evidence,” the hearing officer had said of Schnayderman’s qualification.) He disputed that he did not have the ability to control both dogs at the same time. Schnayderman charged that some of the evidence presented before Groot at the hearing was “fabricated.”









Testimony submitted for the record again paints a very different picture. An Atlantic Place resident wrote in an affidavit of a September 2019 incident when Schnayderman was walking both his dogs on Ocean Way Boulevard. “My 10-year-old son was riding his skateboard with my husband,” the woman wrote. Schnayderman’s dogs “immediately turned onto Atlantic Place and started running towards my son and husband. [Schnayderman] was knocked to the ground as he held onto the leashes and was drug approximately 10 yards by his dogs. My husband instructed my son to run into the house while [Schnayderman] was yelling ‘stop making noise with your skateboard it is making my dogs mad’ while being pull[ed] on his stomach across the concrete.”

“Mr. Schnayderman indicated that he thought that others intentionally walk toward him and Tim and Zev and that that causes confrontations,” the hearing officer reported. “That point is not well taken as the public streets, sidewalks and areas are intended to be used by the public in a manner which is safe and secure for all. The conduct of Tim and Zev are contrary to that goal.” He added: “Flagler County has proven that Tim and Zev are dangerous dogs who inflicted severe injury upon Zekla, and, when unprovoked, approached and chased [a woman] upon a street, a sidewalk, a public ground and onto her private property in a menacing fashion and apparent attitude of attack.” The woman wrote of not feeling safe in her own neighborhood. The record includes additional, similar affidavits of Tim and Zev mauling and biting other dogs–and their owners as they attempted to defend their own animals.

The eareliest complaint is from 2017, when the dogs charged two people and lightly injured them. They were not leashed. Schnayderman was on his cell phone, according to that affidavit. “We were terrified and yelled at the owner saying we had a leash law in Flagler County and what was he thinking letting them run free. He apologized and moved on,” one of the victims wrote.

Tim and Zev will not be euthanized. But Schnayderman will have to muzzle the dogs when they are in public. When he walks the dogs, he will have to do so one at a time, because he was deemed not strong enough to control both dogs at the same time. “There was evidence in the record that he was being dragged by the dogs,” Moylan said of the “large, full-grown German shepherds.” And on the property, they have to be kept in an enclosure, with clear warnings. If the dogs attack an animal or a human being again, the dogs would be euthanized, and Schnayderman could face criminal charges.









The last time the County Commission faced a dangerous dog case goes back to 2015, when a dog in the Eagle Rock subdivision bit and severely injured a child who was visiting a friend at the dog’s own home. That case hinged on whether the castle doctrine applied: didn’t the dog have a right to attack what the dog perceived as a threat, in the dog’s own home? The county declared the dog dangerous. The dog’s owners appealed. At an administrative hearing, a judge found that the dog was, in fact, defending territory, and therefore could not be deemed dangerous. But that finding was only a recommendation to the County Commission. The case had drawn a lot of attention by the time it made it to the commissioners. In a 4-1 vote, the commission refused to remove the dangerous-dog designation.

The case was only beginning. The dog’s owners appealed to county court, then to circuit court, where then-Circuit Judge Scott DuPont (later ) ruled in favor of the owners, reversing the commission’s vote. The county appealed to the Fifth District Court of Appeal. That court denied the appeal. Meanwhile, the county had agreed to settle the case with the owners. The dangerous dog designation was removed.

Which is to say that Monday’s vote by the County Commission may not be the final word: these cases have a way of taking on a life of their own. The signal difference in the case of the two dogs the commission declared dangerous on Monday is that they were not in their own home, they had a history of aggression well known to neighbors and the dog’s owner, and they mauled a dog and nearly attacked its owner on the victims’ property.