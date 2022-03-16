The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, March 16, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

In Court: No felony court docket today.

The Flagler County Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. One of the items on the agenda: Old Kings Village, an 84-acre proposed development that would add some 231 homes on Old Kings Road.

The Palm Coast Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The board will consider an application for a special exception to allow a Dollar Store at at 4530 US Hwy 1 North, on the east side of US 1, approximately 0.4 miles north of White View Parkway. The board will also hear an application for a residential Subdivision Master Plan consisting of 418 single family residential lots on the west side of US 1, approximately 2.2 miles north of Palm Coast Parkway, and south of Peavy Grade. The full agenda is here.

Palm Coast’s Reilly Opelka, seeded 17, goes up against Raphael Nadal, seeded 4th, in the fourth round of the Indian Wells BNP Paribas Open championship. From Sportskeeda: “ROpelka’s 2022 season has been excellent so far. He won his third career title at the Dallas Open and was a finalist at the Delray Beach Open. He has continued his good run of form on home soil at the Indian Wells Masters. Opelka had no trouble dispatching Lorenzo Musetti in the second round, winning 6-1, 6-4. Against Denis Shapovalov, to whom the American lost in the third round of the Australian Open, he faced a stern test…. However, the heavy conditions at Indian Wells are likely to aid the former World No. 1 while hampering Opelka’s serve a little. Nadal is an excellent mover around the court and will look to use his forehand to put the American on the backfoot and keep him on his toes.” The time isn;t yet certain. Viewable only on the Tennis Channel.

Notably: Today is Black Press Day, marking the anniversary of the first Black newspaper in the United States. Thanks to white supremacy (oh, sorry: are we not supposed to say this in DeSantisdland?) it was only about 200 years late, finally seeing light of day on this day in 1827, when the Freedom Journal was published. Amazingly, one of Flagler Palm Coast High School’s more accomplished teachers, Allison Elledge, wrote a paper–“’We form a spoke in the human wheel’: Freedom’s Journal and the Public Sphere in Early America”–last year as part of her fellowship with the James Madison Memorial Foundation, and is allowing us to link to it in full here. (It happens to be James Madison’s birth anniversary, too, in 1809). It is also Freedom of Information Day, but these days, but media’s credibility being what it is these days, that’s not likely to get any ore applause than the anniversary of the My Lai massacre (as William Calley continues to enjoy a freedom he never lost after leading the massacre of up to 400 Vietnamese civilians. Even a white supremacist like James Madison would not be proud.).

Bill Maher on World War III’s Narcissism:

