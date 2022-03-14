The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, March 14, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

In Court: It’s trial week in felony court, with a couple of possible trials, none high profile.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at Bunnell City Hall, at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway likely in early 2023. The commission tonight will create its charter review committee, which is required every five years. A hot topic: whether to split Bunnell into voting districts, rather than elect all commission members at large. The commission will also consider a proposal to hand over all major case investigations to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. The arrangement would entail the sheriff granting one of its detectives to Bunnell on major cases, for $120,000 a year. To join by Zoom, go to http://bunnellcity.us/meeting. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Notably: It is Brain Awareness Week, a Dana Foundation initiative, in recognition of Einstein’s birthday today (1879). Optional in Florida, of course.

Now this:

An NBC radio interview with Albert Einstein upon his naturalization as an American, shortly after he took his citizenship exam:









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.