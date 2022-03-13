A man and a woman were reported shot and wounded in an apparent drive-by on I-95 in the area of Matanzas Woods Parkway in Palm Coast late Saturday night (March 12).

Little is known about the shooting, with murky information provided authorities. The victims, a couple, were on I-95 heading north when they reported being shot at from a car that was amid a cluster of motorcyclists. The shooting was reported shortly after 9 p.m. The couple veered off the highway to Matanzas Woods and Old Kings Road, where they were met by first responders. The first reports to authorities had been that the shooting took place on U.S. 1. (The initial reports of this shooting were also reported that way here.)









Only the man was transported by ground to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach, as a trauma alert. The woman’s injury was not as serious. She was treated at the scene but not transported to a hospital, a Palm Coast Fire Department official said. Flagler County Fire Rescue treated the man and transported him. Old Kings Road was shut down from Matanzas Woods to I-95.

The alleged assailant or assailants are unknown, and no one is in custody at the moment, though the roads and intersections suspect vehicles would have traveled are rich in surveillance cameras either on the roads or at adjoining businesses, as at the new gas station near the U.S. 1 roundabout at Matanzas Woods. The Sheriff’s Office also has its own license plate readers at various locations, and now has access to some 200 live video feeds from Palm Coast cameras at traffic signals or in public spaces.

The alleged victims’ vehicle was impounded by the Sheriff’s Office for processing. A sheriff’s spokesperson said the case is under investigation.

Saturday’s was the latest in a series of shootings that have injured or killed people since late December, starting with a home-invasion shooting in Palm Coast’s R-Section that left a man–apparently one of the assailants–dead, in what had been a soured drug deal. Two people were arrested and charged. In mid-January a 16-year-old student at Flagler Palm Coast High School was shot and killed in an apparent crossfire in Bunnell. On Feb. 5 a 19-year-old man was shot and killed at an outdoors party near Matanzas Woods. A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged in that killing.









Bunnell has also been the scene of two shootings, neither causing injuries, but both showing evidence of the discharge of numerous shots on the streets–one two weeks ago near the Carver Center, another in late December, when a man was arrested in that case. He faces two second-degree felony charges.