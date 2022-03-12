District Plugs 62 Artesian Wells, Saving 10.4 Million Gallons of Water Per Day

Since October, the St. Johns River Water Management District has plugged 62 free-flowing wells saving 10.4 million gallons of water a day. With about six months left in this fiscal year, the District is on track to plug more wells than any other year over the District’s 50-year history.

The increase in work can be credited to the District’s Governing Board waiving associated fees to plug eligible abandoned artesian wells within the 18-county region. Prior to Nov. 9, 2021, property owners would pay $600 for the District to plug a free-flowing well. To complete the list of reported wells, the Governing Board unanimously approved increasing the funding for the program through the end of the fiscal year at Tuesday’s meeting.









“This is something we can do right now that will have an enormous impact on water quantity for future generations,” states Rob Bradley, chairman of the District Governing Board.

The total cost to plug the 62 wells was approximately $274,000. When compared to the water savings over 20 years, the cost to plug the wells is approximately $0.003 per 1,000 gallons. Considering the cost to develop a new water supply is upwards of $3.00 per 1,000 gallons of water, the decision by the Board to increase the programs funding was an easy one.

An artesian well is a well that has been drilled into an aquifer where the underground pressure causes the water to rise inside the well. Many of these free-flowing wells were used by farmers decades ago but are no longer needed today. These older free-flowing wells are typically in a deeper portion of the aquifer making them susceptible to an increase in salinity. Additionally, as the well ages, deterioration of the well casing can occur, which may allow poor water quality to move into other zones of the aquifer that are used for drinking water supplies. Florida law now requires well owners to control the discharge from artesian wells, limiting flow to only the amount of water needed for an intended use.

Click here to notify the District of a free-flowing well and/or to see if a well is eligible for the program. Any questions regarding the Abandoned Artesian Well Plugging Program, please contact Jeannine Evans at 386-329-4319.