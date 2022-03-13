The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, March 13, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Enjoy this last blast of civilized cigar weather. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

At the Flagler Playhouse: “Company,” the 1970 musical by Stephen Sondheim, has its last performance at 2:30 p.m. at Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Tickets are $25.00, and $20 for students 21 and younger with ID. Book tickets here.

Notably: Clarence Darrow, the criminal lawyer who defended murderers Nathan Leopold Jr. and Richard Loeb–they had killed a 14-year-old boy while reasoning, like Raskolnikov of his murder of two women in Crime and Punishment, that their intelligence and ends justified the crime–who defended Big Bill Haywood and two other miners accused of plotting a governor’s assassination, Eugene Debs and the American Railway Union, who represented John Scopes in the Tennessee Scopes trial of 1925, who advocated for the poor, for labor, for atheists and agnostics, and against the death penalty (no one he represented was sentenced to death), died on this day in Chicago in 1938. A part-time epigrammatist, he fad famously said: “No man is white and no man is Black. We are all freckled.” And: “Everybody is a potential murderer. I’ve never killed anyone, but I frequently get satisfaction reading the obituary notices.”

Henry Fonda starred in “Clarence Darrow,” a one-man play by David Rintels and directed by John Houseman. In 1974 NBC aired the play, adapted for television, in a 90-minute special on Sept. 4, sponsored by IBM. It was in later years rebroadcast by PBS. It is one of Fonda’s finer performances. Here is the play in full:









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.