Palm Coast Fire Department’s Tim Wilsey Leads Series of Promotions

The Palm Coast Fire Department is proud to announce the next wave of promotions for the growth of the organization. Chief Jerry Forte announced that Volunteer Captain Tim Wilsey has been promoted to Battalion Chief, to have direct oversight administratively of the volunteer fire programs. This year the fire department added Ladder 25 as a full time response truck creating several promotions.









Driver Engineer Guillermo Arnold, Angelo D’Souza, Jennifer Fiveash, Patrick Juliano and Jeffrey Nunziato were promoted to Lieutenant and Firefighters Leroy Fisher, Brandon O’Hara, Anthony Pedersen, Junelle Steward, Julie Rivera and Anton Tagintsev was promoted to driver engineer. Fire Department interns Kyle Gardner, Michael Ginn, Dylan Mulligan and Brad Warner were also hired to begin their fire service careers.

The newly promoted firefighters were ceremoniously pinned by their family and friends at a ceremony held at the Palm Coast Community Center. “This next wave of promotions reflects the department’s succession plan put in place years ago to ensure we continue forward without missing a step,” said Chief Jerry Forte. The Palm Coast Fire Department mentoring program is in place to prepare personnel for future promotions. The department has been preparing for promotions upon retirements of the senior staff whom are part of the original full-time fire department staff from the 1980s.

“Public safety and public service are two paramount pieces to the quality of life in Palm Coast. The Palm Coast Fire Department provides the highest level of service to our residents and visitors,” said Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin.

“I would like to thank our retiring fire officers for their long service and dedication to our community, as well as welcome our newly promoted fire officers. We’d also like to congratulate our new career firefighters who began their journey in our firefighter intern program. I trust that, led by Chief Forte, you all will continue to provide excellent care and fire protection for Palm Coast. There is no success without succession planning.”