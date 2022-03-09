Daytona State College Foundation Launches Scholarship for Plantation Bay Employees and Residents

The Daytona State College Foundation is pleased to announce the establishment of a new scholarship following a successful dinner and concert held last November, which featured renowned Nashville singer/songwriters Lee Thomas Miller and Tim Nichols: the Plantation Bay Scholarship.

With more than $8,000 raised, initial awards in the amount of $1,000 per year for full- and $500 per year for part-time students will be granted for the 2022-2023 academic year to Daytona State students who are employees of Plantation Bay, as well as persons living in the north Volusia/south Flagler community.









“Thanks to the generous support of Flagler County Insurance Agency, Total Comfort Heating & Air Conditioning, and ICI Homes, the presenting sponsors of the November 12th event, as well as the Palm Coast Songwriters Festival and all who attended from Plantation Bay, we are able to assist additional students in need of scholarship support as they pursue a career of their choosing,” said Tim Norton, Executive Director of the Daytona State College Foundation.

Mori Hosseini, owner of ICI homes, is a Plantation Bay resident and a former member of the college’s Board of Trustees, and current chairman of the University of Florida Board of Trustees.

The Foundation will begin accepting applications for the scholarship on April 1. For additional information, see www.DaytonaStateFoundation.org.